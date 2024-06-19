Robeisy Ramirez primed for Brandon Leon Benitez fight, looks to regain world title

Former world champion Robeisy Ramirez faces Brandon Leon Benitez on June 29 at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. The Cuban southpaw looks looks to return to winning ways and earn his next shot at a world title.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Ramirez(13-2, 8 KOs) meets Mexico’s Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs) in the co-feature to Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight. The event airs live on ESPN.

Ramirez lost his WBO featherweight title by majority decision against Rafael Espinoza last December. The Las Vegas-based 30-year-old looks to become a two-time world champion by the end of 2024. His next opponent, 26-year-old Benitez won his previous bout last December by knockout in the sixth round against Rigoberto Hermosillo and earned his seventh win in a row.

“Getting my world title back is my mission right now,” Robeisy Ramirez said following a recent workout. “Throughout my life and boxing career, I have always used setbacks as motivation. This time is no different.”

“I have approached this training camp with a renewed sense of responsibility, seriousness, and great mental focus. I’ve incorporated a wide range of agility, speed, and strength training routines that have challenged me more than ever before.”

“I just want my loyal fans to know that this journey is far from over. I will be world champion before the end of the year, and this comeback will be legendary. So, get your tickets now and see you on June 29. ‘El Tren’ is back!”

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the main event, two-division world champion Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) of Brooklyn defends his WBO junior welterweight against Steve Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) of Canada. Among the undercard bouts, Nico Ali Walsh (10-1, 5 KOs) of Chicago and Sona Akale (9-1, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis meet in a rematch at middleweight.