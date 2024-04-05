Subscribe
Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos weigh-in video

Richardson Hitchins faces Gustavo Daniel Lemos in world title eliminator live on DAZN

By Parviz Iskenderov
Unbeaten Richardson Hitchins and undefeated Gustavo Daniel Lemos square off in the IBF super lightweight title eliminator on Saturday, April 6. The 12-round bout serves as the main event live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

At the pre-fight press conference, both, unbeaten Brooklyn-native Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) and undefeated Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) of Argentina showed confidence in victory. The weight limit is 140 lbs.

In the co-main event, Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) of Los Angeles defends his WBC USA and WBO International straps against Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs) of Denver. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight. The limit is 168 lbs.

In the 10-round world championship bout, Skye Nicolson (9-0, 1 KOs) of Australia takes on Faroese-born Danish former champion Sarah Mahfoud (14-1, 3 KOs). The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC featherweight title. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 126 lbs limit.

Get Hitchins vs Lemos full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Hitchins vs Lemos fight card

  • Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos, 12 rounds, super lightweight – IBF title eliminator
  • Diego Pacheco vs. Shawn McCalman, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Pacheco’s WBC USA and WBO International titles
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Sarah Mahfoud, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC title
  • Galal Yafai vs. Agustin Mauro Gauto, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International title
  • Marc Castro vs. Abraham Montoya, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Harley Mederos vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Steven Navarro vs. Jose Lopez, 6 rounds, super flyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

