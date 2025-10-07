Subscribe
Pitbull Cruz and Lamont Roach set to face off at kickoff presser – Tickets

Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz will defend his interim WBC super lightweight title against Lamont Roach Jr. in San Antonio this December

By Parviz Iskenderov
Isaac Cruz during the press conference
Isaac Cruz during the press conference on January 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, ahead of his bout against Angel Fierro. Photo by Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. square off on December 6 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The fighters kick off the promotion for their bout with a launch press conference this Wednesday. The contest headlines PBC PPV on Prime Video.

Tickets for the Pitbull vs Roach showdown go on sale through Ticketmaster this Thursday, October 9, at 10 a.m. CT, as announced by Premier Boxing Champions. The pre-sale starts a day earlier, from 10 a.m. CT Until 10 p.m. CT, with the code: PBC.

Former world champion “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) puts his interim WBC super lightweight title on the line, making his first championship defense. The 27-year-old from Mexico City won the belt in July, defeating Omar Salcido Gamez by unanimous decision on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios.

WBA super featherweight champion Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) moves up two weight classes. The 30-year-old native of Washington, D.C. is coming off a majority draw with Gervonta Davis in March.

Roach was expected to face “Tank” Davis in a rematch. Davis, instead, is now scheduled to face Jake Paul in an exhibition matchup.

At the press conference on October 8 at Frost Bank Center, Pitbull Cruz and Lamont Roach are set to preview their bout and face off for the first time. The start time is 1:30 p.m. CT.

The bouts featured on the Pitbull vs Cruz undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

