Photos: Naoya Inoue media day ahead of David Picasso fight

Naoya Inoue kicked off Fight Week in Riyadh with a media day on Monday. The four-division world champion from Japan approaches his undisputed super bantamweight title defense against Mexico’s David Picasso on December 27. The contest headlines Ring V: Night of the Samurai.

During Media Day, Inoue signed gloves, posed for photos, and filmed a feature.

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Japanese champion Inoue (31-0, 27 KOs) makes the sixth defense of his undisputed 122-pound title. The 32-year-old won his previous bout in September by unanimous decision over Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Inoue takes on Mexican Picasso (32-0-1, 17 KOs), who comes off a majority decision victory over Kyonosuke Kameda in July. The 25-year-old makes his first attempt to become a champion.

Naoya Inoue posing in front of a green screen during a media day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue posing in front of a green screen during a media day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue posing in front of a green screen with his championship belts during a media day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue signs boxing gloves during a media day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue signs boxing gloves during a media day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue signs boxing gloves during a media day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue during a media day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue during a media day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue during a media day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue during a media day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue during a media day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue during a media day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue during a media day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

On the Inoue vs Picasso undercard, Mexico’s Willibaldo Garcia (23-6-2, 13 KOs) faces Kenshiro Teraji (25-2, 16 KOs) of Japan. Garcia puts his IBF super flyweight title on the line, while Teraji looks to become a champion in his third weight class.

Also, Junto Nakatani (31-0, 24 KOs) takes on Sebastian Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs) at super bantamweight, Taiga Imanaga (9-0, 5 KOs) meets Eridson Garcia (22-1, 14 KOs) at lightweight, and Reito Tsutsumi (3-0, 2 KOs) battles Leobardo Quintana Sanchez (11-1, 5 KOs) at super featherweight.