Canelo vs Mbilli fight postponed to October

The scheduled September 12 bout in Riyadh between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Christian Mbilli has been postponed. The two fighters are now expected to square off in late October. The contest was originally confirmed in May.

Mexico’s Canelo (62-3-2, 39 KOs) is set to step through the ropes for the first time since losing his undisputed 168-pound title to Terence Crawford last September.

Montreal-based Cameroonian-French Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) is set to make the first defense of his WBC super middleweight title after being elevated to full champion in January following Crawford’s retirement.

The Ring reported that the fight had been postponed via a social media post. An official announcement is expected to follow shortly.

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With Canelo vs Mbilli postponed, as of writing, the September 12 date is expected to feature Ryan Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) against Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) in Las Vegas.