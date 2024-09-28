PFL Europe 3 results: Ray vs Long

Stevie Ray (25-13) faces Lewis Long (19-7) in the main event of PFL Europe 3 live on DAZN from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on September 28. The MMA contest features the representative of the country-host, looking to rebound from three defeats in a row, up against the Welsh welterweight, who targets his second straight victory.
The co-main event is a 150 lbs catchweight bout between Rob Whiteford (16-5, 1 NC) of Scotland and Roger Huerta (24-13-1) of Los Angeles. Also on the card, a lightweight bout between Mark Ewen (5-1) of Scotland and Yassin Chtatou (2-3-1) of France.
Among other matchups, Dean Garnett (12-2-1) and Lewis McGrillen-Evans (9-1) meet in an all-English bantamweight Playoff bout. In another 135 lbs Playoff, Alexander Luster of Germany goes up against Julien Pierre Lopez of France.
In a Playoff bout at welterweight, Jack Grant (20-8) of the UK squares off against Florim Zendeli (8-1-1) of Macedonia. In another 170 lbs Playoff, Daniele Miceli (12-5) of Italy takes on Ibrahima Mane (14-4) of France.
PFL Europe 3 live stream is available on DAZN in the UK and other selected countries. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream the event from a different location.
PFL Europe 3: Ray vs Long resuls
Get PFL Europe 3: Ray vs Long full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
(12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT / 5:00 pm BST)
Main card
- Stevie Ray vs. Lewis Long
- Rob Whiteford vs. Roger Huerta
- Yassin Chtatou vs. Mark Ewen
- Dean Garnett vs. Lewis McGrillen-Evans
- Julien Pierre Lopez vs. Alexander Luster
- Jack Grant vs. Florim Zendeli
- Ibrahima Mane vs. Daniele Miceli
Prelims
- Daniele Scatizzi vs. Jakub Kaszuba
- Connor Hughes vs. Ignacio Capella
- Valentina Scatizzi vs. Shanelle Dyer
- Paulina Wisniewska vs. Karolina Wojcik
- Lorenzo Parente vs. Stefano Catacoli
- Matiss Zaharovs vs. Brian Hyslop
- Gemma Auld vs. Weronika Pietruszka