Subscribe
HomeMMA

PFL Europe 3 results: Ray vs Long

PFL Europe 3: Ray vs Long live results from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland

MMANewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Stevie Ray faces Lewis Long at PFL Europe 3 live from Glasgow, Scotland
Stevie Ray and Lewis Long at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on September 28, 2024 | PFL
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Stevie Ray (25-13) faces Lewis Long (19-7) in the main event of PFL Europe 3 live on DAZN from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on September 28. The MMA contest features the representative of the country-host, looking to rebound from three defeats in a row, up against the Welsh welterweight, who targets his second straight victory.

The co-main event is a 150 lbs catchweight bout between Rob Whiteford (16-5, 1 NC) of Scotland and Roger Huerta (24-13-1) of Los Angeles. Also on the card, a lightweight bout between Mark Ewen (5-1) of Scotland and Yassin Chtatou (2-3-1) of France.

Among other matchups, Dean Garnett (12-2-1) and Lewis McGrillen-Evans (9-1) meet in an all-English bantamweight Playoff bout. In another 135 lbs Playoff, Alexander Luster of Germany goes up against Julien Pierre Lopez of France.

In a Playoff bout at welterweight, Jack Grant (20-8) of the UK squares off against Florim Zendeli (8-1-1) of Macedonia. In another 170 lbs Playoff, Daniele Miceli (12-5) of Italy takes on Ibrahima Mane (14-4) of France.

PFL Europe 3 live stream is available on DAZN in the UK and other selected countries. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream the event from a different location.

Watch on DAZN

PFL Europe 3: Ray vs Long resuls

Get PFL Europe 3: Ray vs Long full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT / 5:00 pm BST)

Main card

  • Stevie Ray vs. Lewis Long
  • Rob Whiteford vs. Roger Huerta
  • Yassin Chtatou vs. Mark Ewen
  • Dean Garnett vs. Lewis McGrillen-Evans
  • Julien Pierre Lopez vs. Alexander Luster
  • Jack Grant vs. Florim Zendeli
  • Ibrahima Mane vs. Daniele Miceli

Prelims

  • Daniele Scatizzi vs. Jakub Kaszuba
  • Connor Hughes vs. Ignacio Capella
  • Valentina Scatizzi vs. Shanelle Dyer
  • Paulina Wisniewska vs. Karolina Wojcik
  • Lorenzo Parente vs. Stefano Catacoli
  • Matiss Zaharovs vs. Brian Hyslop
  • Gemma Auld vs. Weronika Pietruszka
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.