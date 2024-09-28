PFL Europe 3 results: Ray vs Long

Stevie Ray (25-13) faces Lewis Long (19-7) in the main event of PFL Europe 3 live on DAZN from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on September 28. The MMA contest features the representative of the country-host, looking to rebound from three defeats in a row, up against the Welsh welterweight, who targets his second straight victory.

The co-main event is a 150 lbs catchweight bout between Rob Whiteford (16-5, 1 NC) of Scotland and Roger Huerta (24-13-1) of Los Angeles. Also on the card, a lightweight bout between Mark Ewen (5-1) of Scotland and Yassin Chtatou (2-3-1) of France.

Among other matchups, Dean Garnett (12-2-1) and Lewis McGrillen-Evans (9-1) meet in an all-English bantamweight Playoff bout. In another 135 lbs Playoff, Alexander Luster of Germany goes up against Julien Pierre Lopez of France.

In a Playoff bout at welterweight, Jack Grant (20-8) of the UK squares off against Florim Zendeli (8-1-1) of Macedonia. In another 170 lbs Playoff, Daniele Miceli (12-5) of Italy takes on Ibrahima Mane (14-4) of France.

PFL Europe 3 live stream is available on DAZN in the UK and other selected countries. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream the event from a different location.

PFL Europe 3: Ray vs Long resuls

Get PFL Europe 3: Ray vs Long full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT / 5:00 pm BST)

Main card

Stevie Ray vs. Lewis Long

Rob Whiteford vs. Roger Huerta

Yassin Chtatou vs. Mark Ewen

Dean Garnett vs. Lewis McGrillen-Evans

Julien Pierre Lopez vs. Alexander Luster

Jack Grant vs. Florim Zendeli

Ibrahima Mane vs. Daniele Miceli

Prelims