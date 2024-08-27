Subscribe
Julio Luna vs Oliver Quintana U.S. live stream confirmed for boxing card in Mexico

Julio Luna faces Oliver Quintana live from Naucalpan, Mexico

By Parviz Iskenderov
Julio Luna vs Oliver Quintana tops live on ESPN+ from Mexico
Julio Luna in his bout against Omar Aguilar at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX, USA on September 15, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The bout between Julio Luna and Oliver Quintana has been added to the boxing schedule for Saturday, August 31. The all-Mexican contest headlines the fight card taking place at Sala Urbana in Naucalpan, Mexico. The pair squares off in a 10-rounder at welterweight. The U.S. broadcast information has now also been confirmed.

Julio Luna (22-1-2, 12 KOs) won three fights in a row since August 2022, when he dropped a UD against Giovani Santillan in his U.S. debut in San Diego. In his previous outing in July, the 26-year-old stopped Sixto Martinez Frias in the second round. Last year, the Gomez Palacio, Durango native earned a unanimous decision against Omar Alejandro Aguilar and KO’d Hassam Valenzuela in the third round.

Oliver Quintana (21-2, 16 KOs) is also riding a three-fight winning streak, which includes a pair of victories in 2024. The native of Mexicali, Baja California eliminated Jesus Antonio Rubio in the second round and Jose Quintero Velarde in the first round in June and March, respectively. In June 2023, the 27-year-old stopped Ricardo Diaz Nunez in Round 3.

Luna vs Quintana live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

In the co-feature, San Bernardino, California-based Leonardo Ruiz (14-0, 8 KOs) faces fellow-Mexican Alejandro Davila (23-5-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder at junior middleweight. Among other Luna vs Quintana undercard bouts, Ernesto Salcedo (15-5, 12 KOs) and Joel Cordova (13-9-2, 3 KOs) clash in an eight-round all-Mexican showdown at bantamweight.

Plus, Mexican Ariel Gonzalez (4-2-3, 2 KOs) and Martin Escamilla (10-3-1, 3 KOs) go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As well, Italian-born West Palm Beach, Florida-based Camilla Panatta (6-1-1, 1 KO) meets Mexico’s Sara Carmona (8-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Also on the card, a four-round bantamweight bout between Coachella’s Emiliano Alvarado (2-0, 2 KOs) and Abel Cruz (3-2-1) of Mexico. In addition, Oswaldo Molina makes his pro boxing debut against fellow-Mexican Felix Garcia in a four-rounder at lightweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

