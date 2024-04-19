Jeka Saragih vs Westin Wilson joins UFC Vegas card in June

The bout between Jeka Saragih and Westin Wilson has been reportedly set for UFC Fight Night on June 15 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the three-rounder at featherweight.

Jeka Saragih (14-3) targets his second straight victory. Indonesia’s 29-year-old knocked out Lucas Alexander in the first round last November.

Westin Wilson (16-9) looks to get back in the win column. The 35-year-old native of Orem, Utah lost two fights in a row via first-round stoppage against Jean Silva in January and Joanderson Brito last July in his UFC debut.

The fight was reported by MMA Junkie. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

Among other bouts previously announced bouts for the event, Jimmy Flick (17-7) of Sand Springs, Oklahoma and Nate Maness (15-3) of Jackson, Tennessee go head to head at flyweight. The current lineup looks as the following: