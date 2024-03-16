Subscribe
Jared Gordon vs Nasrat Haqparast added to UFC Saudi Arabia card

Jared Gordon faces Nasrat Haqparast at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
The lightweight bout between Jared Gordon and Nasrat Haqparast has been reportedly set for UFC Fight Night live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 22. The contest is the first matchup announced for the promotion’s debut in the country.

Jared Gordon (20-6, 1 NC) is coming off the win by TKO int he first round against Mark Madsen last November at UFC 295. Last April, the 35-year-old faced Bobby Green in the bout that ended in No Contest due to an intentional headbutt by the latter, which knocked the Queens, New York native out unconscious.

Nasrat Haqparast (16-5) is riding a three-fight winning streak. The 28-year-old stopped Jamie Mullarkey in the first round last time out in December 2023. Prior to that, the native of Hamburg, Germany won two fights by unanimous decision against Landon Quinones and John Makdessi.

The fight was reported by freelance journalist Marcel Dorff at Eurosport NL via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the bout.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

