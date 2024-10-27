Subscribe
Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis full fight video highlights

Jack Catterall gets counted in the fifth round, Regis Prograis goes down in the ninth round twice

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis squared off in the main event at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 26. The contest featured the British former title challenger up against the former two-time champion of New Orleans, Louisiana.

The super lightweight showdown between two southpaw went the full distance. In the fifth round Catterall suffered an eight count after touching the canvas from a jab. Prograis went down twice in the ninth round from a left hand and a one-two combination. After 12 rounds, the scores were 117-108, 116-109 and 116-109 in favor of the representative of the country-host.

Once-beaten Jack Catterall earned his fourth straight victory, improved to 30-1, 13 KOs and lifted WBO International belt. The 31-year-old native of Chorley, Lancashire is now looking to have his second go at a world title.

NOLA’s 35-year-old Regis Prograis lost his second fight in a row and dropped to 29-3, 24 KOs.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

