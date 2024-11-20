Elwin Soto vs Moises Caro joins Saturday fights live from Mexicali

Elwin Soto faces Moises Caro at Plaza de Toros Calafia in Mexicali, Mexico on Saturday, November 23. The former world champion battles his fellow-Mexican for the WBO Latino title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light flyweight.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Soto (21-3, 13 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year. The 27-year-old native of San Felipe, Mexico defeated Jose Ramirez Armenta by unanimous decision last November and took a split decision against Brian Mosinos last May. In his fourth defense in October 2021, the former WBO 108 lbs champion lost the belt by split decision against Jonathan Gonzalez.

Caro (11-3-3, 5 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time in 2024 and looks to get back in the win column. Mexicali’s 26-year-old dropped a split decision against Miguel Nieblas Avendano last time out in June.

Among the bouts featured on the Soto vs Caro undercard, Erik Robles (15-2, 9 KOs) and Misael Gracia (15-5-3, 10 KOs) square off in a 10-rounder at junior featherweight. As well, Miguel Nieblas (11-3, 6 KOs) and Erick Gutierrez (7-1, 3 KOs) go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at flyweight.

Also on the card, an eight-round junior welterweight matchup between Alex Guillen (8-1, 6 KOs) and Abimael Cruz (10-3-1, 8 KOs). Plus, Andres Garcia (6-0, 3 KOs) and Jose Navarro Montanez (6-1, 2 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at lightweight.

The event airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., starting at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.