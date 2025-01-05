Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Devin Haney set for ring return in March, ‘likely’ against Adrien Broner

Devin Haney hasn't fought since facing Ryan Garcia in April 2024

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Devin Haney announces his next fight scheduled for March 2025
Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia after their bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, USA on April 20, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

The next fight of Devin Haney has been set for March 25. Bay Area’s former two-division boxing world champion steps through the ropes for the first time since facing Ryan Garcia.

Haney and Garcia met last April in Brooklyn, where the latter took a decision victory on the night, dropping his opponent three times over the course of the fight. Las Vegas-based former undisputed lightweight champion Haney didn’t lose his WBC 140-pound belt, as Garcia missed weight and was ineligible to take the title.

In June, the result was overturned to a no-contest due to a failed drug test by the Victorville, California native, Garcia. The same month, the San Francisco native Haney was declared “Champion in Recess.”

Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) posted on X, “March… I’m back.” Additionally, Boxing News 24 reported that BLK Prime announced, in what appears to be a now-deleted post, that the fight was to be held on March 25. The location and venue are yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Ray Jackson reported (also via post on X) that Adrien Broner was “likely” Haney’s next rival. The 35-year-old former multi-division champion of Cincinnati, Ohio dropped a unanimous decision against Blair Cobbs last June, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.