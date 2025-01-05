Devin Haney set for ring return in March, ‘likely’ against Adrien Broner

The next fight of Devin Haney has been set for March 25. Bay Area’s former two-division boxing world champion steps through the ropes for the first time since facing Ryan Garcia.

Haney and Garcia met last April in Brooklyn, where the latter took a decision victory on the night, dropping his opponent three times over the course of the fight. Las Vegas-based former undisputed lightweight champion Haney didn’t lose his WBC 140-pound belt, as Garcia missed weight and was ineligible to take the title.

In June, the result was overturned to a no-contest due to a failed drug test by the Victorville, California native, Garcia. The same month, the San Francisco native Haney was declared “Champion in Recess.”

Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) posted on X, “March… I’m back.” Additionally, Boxing News 24 reported that BLK Prime announced, in what appears to be a now-deleted post, that the fight was to be held on March 25. The location and venue are yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Ray Jackson reported (also via post on X) that Adrien Broner was “likely” Haney’s next rival. The 35-year-old former multi-division champion of Cincinnati, Ohio dropped a unanimous decision against Blair Cobbs last June, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.