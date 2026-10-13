Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 10

Following Week 9, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 10 airs live tonight (Tuesday, October 13) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

Headlining the card, Morocco’s Ilias Bulaid (9-0) faces Brazil’s Erick Visconde (17-3) in a rescheduled featherweight bout. Bulaid withdrew from their clash on the Week 8 card due to illness.

The co-main event is a bantamweight contest between Sweden’s Smilla Sundell (2-0) and Brazil’s Aline Pereira (3-2).

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Other bouts include:

Welterweight matchup between Tampa’s Will Rentz (8-2) and Luis Francischinelli (6-1) of Brazil.

All-Brazilian middleweight showdown between Douglas da Lapa (6-0) and Davi Cabral (7-0).

Featherweight battle between NOLA’s Jason Asher (5-0) and Greg Foster (8-1) of Tucson, Arizona.

DWCS Season 10, Week 10 results

Ilias Bulaid vs. Erick Visconde

Smilla Sundell vs. Aline Pereira

Will Rentz vs. Luis Francischinelli

Douglas da Lapa vs. Davi Cabral

Jason Asher vs. Greg Foster

DWCS Season 10, Week 10 live blog October 13, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Week 9 Highlights In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.