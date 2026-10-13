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Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 10

Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Week 10 features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10, 2020. Photo by Chris Unger / Sciaffo LLC
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Following Week 9, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 10 airs live tonight (Tuesday, October 13) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

  • Headlining the card, Morocco’s Ilias Bulaid (9-0) faces Brazil’s Erick Visconde (17-3) in a rescheduled featherweight bout. Bulaid withdrew from their clash on the Week 8 card due to illness.
  • The co-main event is a bantamweight contest between Sweden’s Smilla Sundell (2-0) and Brazil’s Aline Pereira (3-2).

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Other bouts include:

  • Welterweight matchup between Tampa’s Will Rentz (8-2) and Luis Francischinelli (6-1) of Brazil.
  • All-Brazilian middleweight showdown between Douglas da Lapa (6-0) and Davi Cabral (7-0).
  • Featherweight battle between NOLA’s Jason Asher (5-0) and Greg Foster (8-1) of Tucson, Arizona.

DWCS Season 10, Week 10 results

  • Ilias Bulaid vs. Erick Visconde
  • Smilla Sundell vs. Aline Pereira
  • Will Rentz vs. Luis Francischinelli
  • Douglas da Lapa vs. Davi Cabral
  • Jason Asher vs. Greg Foster

DWCS Season 10, Week 10 live blog

Week 9 Highlights

In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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