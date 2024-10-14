Nakatani vs Chitpattana results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Unbeaten Junto Nakatani (28-0, 21 KOs) faces Petch Sor Chitpattana (76-1, 53 KOs) live from Ariake Arena in Tokyo on October 14. The contest features Japan’s three-division champion up against the contender of Thailand. The world championship main event is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The representing of the country-host makes the second defense of his WBC bantamweight title. The challenger makes his first attempt to land a full bell, after unsuccessfully challenging Takuma Inoue for the interim WBC 118 lbs strap almost six years ago.

The 10-round co-main event pits Japanese former kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa (4-0, 2 KOs) against Gerwin Asilo (9-0, 4 KOs) of the Philippines. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific title at bantamweight.

Among the 12-round Nakatani vs Chitpattana undercard bouts, Kosei Tanaka (20-1, 11 KOs) of Japan defends his WBO junior bantamweight title against South Africa’s unbeaten Phumelele Cafu (10-0-3, 8 KOs). Plus, WBO flyweight champion Anthony Olascuaga (7-1, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles defends his belt against Jonathan Gonzalez (28-3-1, 14 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

In an all-Japanese event opener, Excel James Junior (2-1) goes up against Ayato Kobayashi (1-0). The bout is scheduled for four rounds at super lightweight.

Nakatani vs Chitpattana live stream in the U.S. is available on ESPN+. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.

Junto Nakatani vs Petch Sor Chitpattana results

Get Junto Nakatani vs Petch Sor Chitpattana full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(4 am ET / 1 am PT)