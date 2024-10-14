Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Nakatani vs Chitpattana results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Junto Nakatani vs Petch Sor Chitpattana live results from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Junto Nakatani faces Petch Sor Chitpattana live from Tokyo
Junto Nakatani and Petch Sor Chitpattana at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on October 14, 2024 | Naoki Fukuda
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Unbeaten Junto Nakatani (28-0, 21 KOs) faces Petch Sor Chitpattana (76-1, 53 KOs) live from Ariake Arena in Tokyo on October 14. The contest features Japan’s three-division champion up against the contender of Thailand. The world championship main event is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The representing of the country-host makes the second defense of his WBC bantamweight title. The challenger makes his first attempt to land a full bell, after unsuccessfully challenging Takuma Inoue for the interim WBC 118 lbs strap almost six years ago.

The 10-round co-main event pits Japanese former kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa (4-0, 2 KOs) against Gerwin Asilo (9-0, 4 KOs) of the Philippines. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific title at bantamweight.

Among the 12-round Nakatani vs Chitpattana undercard bouts, Kosei Tanaka (20-1, 11 KOs) of Japan defends his WBO junior bantamweight title against South Africa’s unbeaten Phumelele Cafu (10-0-3, 8 KOs). Plus, WBO flyweight champion Anthony Olascuaga (7-1, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles defends his belt against Jonathan Gonzalez (28-3-1, 14 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

In an all-Japanese event opener, Excel James Junior (2-1) goes up against Ayato Kobayashi (1-0). The bout is scheduled for four rounds at super lightweight.

Nakatani vs Chitpattana live stream in the U.S. is available on ESPN+. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.

Watch on ESPN+

Junto Nakatani vs Petch Sor Chitpattana results

Get Junto Nakatani vs Petch Sor Chitpattana full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(4 am ET / 1 am PT)

  • Junto Nakatani vs. Petch Sor Chitpattana
  • Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Gerwin Asilo
  • Kosei Tanaka vs. Phumelele Cafu
  • Anthony Olascuaga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez
  • Excell James Junior vs. Ayato Kobayashi
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.