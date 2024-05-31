Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Prospects Denver results: Vandermeer vs Depee

BKFC Prospect Series: Vandermeer vs Depee live results from National Western Center in Denver, CO

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Keegan Vandermeer faces Sawyer Depee at BKFC Prospect Denver
Keegan Vandermeer and Sawyer Depee at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bare knuckle boxing bout at National Western Center in Denver, CO, USA | BKFC
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

BKFC Prospect Series: Denver features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts live from National Western Center on Friday, May 31. In the main event local cruiserweight Keegan Vandermeer (2-1) goes up against Sawyer Depee (4-2) of Lolo, Montana.

In the co-main event, Andrew Strode of Denver (1-0) and Chancey Wilson (3-3) of Wichita, KS go head to head at flyweight. Among other bouts, Andrew Yates (2-0) faces Josh Huber at welterweight. Cassie Robb (0-3) takes on Cristina Crist (0-2) at strawweight. Dylan Schulte (1-1) takes on Roberto Armas (2-2) at featherweight.

Also on the card a heavyweight bout between Lumumba Sayers and Jeremy Morrison. A pair of lightweight bouts features Ramiro Figueroa up against Brett Hudson (0-1) and Darrian Leu-Pierre versus Christopher Lucero. In the welterweight division, Sergio Lopez squares off against Derrick Findley (0-2) and Casey Moses meets Zeb Vincent (1-1). At cruiserweight, Danny Mitchell battles Joseph Creer (1-1) and Matthew Maestas (1-1) duels Jessie Stalder (0-1).

BKFC Prospect Series Denver live stream

Bare knuckle boxing fans can stream BKFC Prospect Series Denver live on Prime Video. The start time is scheduled for Friday, May 31 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Watch on Prime Video

BKFC Prospect Series Denver results

Get BKFC 57: Vandermeer vs Depee full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Keegan Vandermeer vs. Sawyer Depee, cruiserweight
  • Andrew Strode vs. Chancey Wilson, flyweight
  • Andrew Yates vs. Josh Huber, welterweight
  • Cassie Robb vs. Cristina Crist, strawweight
  • Dylan Schulte vs. Roberto Armas, featherweight
  • Lumumba Sayers vs. Jeremy Morrison, heavyweight
  • Ramiro Figueroa vs. Brett Hudson, lightweight
  • Sergio Lopez vs. Derrick Findley, welterweight
  • Casey Moses vs. Zeb Vincent, welterweight
  • Danny Mitchell vs. Joseph Creer, cruiserweight
  • Matthew Maestas vs. Jessie Stalder, cruiserweight
  • Darrian Leu-Pierre vs. Christopher Lucero, lightweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.