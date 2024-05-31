BKFC Prospects Denver results: Vandermeer vs Depee

BKFC Prospect Series: Denver features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts live from National Western Center on Friday, May 31. In the main event local cruiserweight Keegan Vandermeer (2-1) goes up against Sawyer Depee (4-2) of Lolo, Montana.

In the co-main event, Andrew Strode of Denver (1-0) and Chancey Wilson (3-3) of Wichita, KS go head to head at flyweight. Among other bouts, Andrew Yates (2-0) faces Josh Huber at welterweight. Cassie Robb (0-3) takes on Cristina Crist (0-2) at strawweight. Dylan Schulte (1-1) takes on Roberto Armas (2-2) at featherweight.

Also on the card a heavyweight bout between Lumumba Sayers and Jeremy Morrison. A pair of lightweight bouts features Ramiro Figueroa up against Brett Hudson (0-1) and Darrian Leu-Pierre versus Christopher Lucero. In the welterweight division, Sergio Lopez squares off against Derrick Findley (0-2) and Casey Moses meets Zeb Vincent (1-1). At cruiserweight, Danny Mitchell battles Joseph Creer (1-1) and Matthew Maestas (1-1) duels Jessie Stalder (0-1).

BKFC Prospect Series Denver live stream

Bare knuckle boxing fans can stream BKFC Prospect Series Denver live on Prime Video. The start time is scheduled for Friday, May 31 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

BKFC Prospect Series Denver results

Get BKFC 57: Vandermeer vs Depee full fight card and stay tuned for results below.