Ashton Sylve vs Estivan Falcao – MVP 5 weigh-in & faceoff photos

Most Valuable Prospects 5 live from Caribe Royale Orlando

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ashton Sylve faces Estivan Falcao at MVP 5 in Orlando
Ashton Sylve | Most Valuable Promotions

Ahead of their respective bouts, Ashton Sylve, Estivan Falcao and other fighters featured on the “Most Valuable Prospects 5” card stepped on the scales and came face to face at the official weigh-ins. The event airs live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, February 2.

The headline-bout, pitting unbeaten 19-year-old Ashton Sylve (10-0, 9 KOs) of Long Beach, California against 27-year-old Estivan Falcao (13-2, 7 KOs) of Brazil, was announced for the WBC Youth 135-pound title. Sylve weighed-in at 140 lbs, which is five pounds above the required lightweight limit. Falcao showed 134.8 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the co-feature, Miami-based 30-year-old Cuban Orestes Velazquez (8-0, 7 KOs) and 33-year-old Julian Smith (7-2, 4 KOs) of Country Club Hills, Illinois battle it out for the WBA International super lightweight title. The fighters tipped the scales at 139.6 lbs and 139.2 lbs, respectively. The bout is also scheduled for 10 rounds.

The full MVP 5: Sylve vs Falcao lineup and weights can be found below.

MVP 5: Sylve vs Falcao fight card

Main card

  • Ashton Sylve (140) vs. Estivan Falcao (134.8), 10 rounds, lightweight – WBC Youth title
  • Orestes Velazquez (139.6) vs. Julian Smith (139.2), 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA International title
  • Benigno Aguilar (136) vs. Corey Marksman (135), 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Maricela Cornejo (146.8) vs. Kandi Wyatt (146.4), 8 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

  • Jasmine Artiga (115.2) vs. Nancy Franco (115.2), 8 rounds, super flyweight
  • Luis Lebron (137.6) vs. Giovanni Gutierrez (114.4), 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Dainier Pero (234.6) vs. Joe Jones (216), 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Jorge Carlos (139.6) vs. Quinterius Chappell (138.2), 4 rounds, super lightweight
  • Alexander Gueche (115.8) vs. Osmar Rodriguez Gamez (114.4), 4 rounds, super flyweight
