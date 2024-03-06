Subscribe
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou press conference photos

Knockout Chaos: Joshua vs Ngannou live on DAZN from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou go face to face at the final pre-fight press conference
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou go face to face at the final pre-fight press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou previewed their bout and went face to face at the final pre-fight press conference. The pair squares off in the highly anticipated 10-round bout live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8.

The British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua eyes his fourth straight victory. The Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Francis Ngannou targets his first win inside the ring.

The press conference also featured other fighters battling it out on the night. In the co-feature, Zhilei Zhang of China defends his interim WBO heavyweight belt against former world champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand. As well, two-division world champion Rey Vargas of Mexico defends his WBC featherweight title against British contender Nick Ball. Plus, Uzbekistan’s Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov clash for the vacant WBA super welterweight title.

Also on Joshua vs Ngannou undercard, Gavin Gwynne of Wales and Mark Chamberlain of England go head to head at lightweight. In addition, Australian Justis Huni faces Kevin Lerena of South Africa at heavyweight.

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou faceoff
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou at the press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Zhilei Zhang
Zhilei Zhang | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker faceoff
Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Rey Vargas
Rey Vargas | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball faceoff
Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Justis Huni
Justis Huni | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Justis Huni, Eddie Hearn and Kevin Lerena
Justis Huni, Eddie Hearn and Kevin Lerena | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Andrii Novytskyi and Juan Torres
Andrii Novytskyi and Juan Torres | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Roman Fury
Roman Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ziyad Almaayouf
Ziyad Almaayouf | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among other bouts, Jack McGann faces fellow-Brit Louis Greene at super welterweight. Andrii Novytskyi of Ukraine meets American Juan Torres at heavyweight. Ziyad Almaayouf of Saudi Arabia takes on Christian Lopez Flores of Mexico at super lightweight. British Roman Fury and Czech Martin Svarc fight at heavyweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

