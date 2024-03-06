Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou press conference photos

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou previewed their bout and went face to face at the final pre-fight press conference. The pair squares off in the highly anticipated 10-round bout live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8.

The British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua eyes his fourth straight victory. The Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Francis Ngannou targets his first win inside the ring.

The press conference also featured other fighters battling it out on the night. In the co-feature, Zhilei Zhang of China defends his interim WBO heavyweight belt against former world champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand. As well, two-division world champion Rey Vargas of Mexico defends his WBC featherweight title against British contender Nick Ball. Plus, Uzbekistan’s Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov clash for the vacant WBA super welterweight title.

Also on Joshua vs Ngannou undercard, Gavin Gwynne of Wales and Mark Chamberlain of England go head to head at lightweight. In addition, Australian Justis Huni faces Kevin Lerena of South Africa at heavyweight.

Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou at the press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Zhilei Zhang | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Rey Vargas | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Justis Huni | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Justis Huni, Eddie Hearn and Kevin Lerena | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Andrii Novytskyi and Juan Torres | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Roman Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ziyad Almaayouf | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among other bouts, Jack McGann faces fellow-Brit Louis Greene at super welterweight. Andrii Novytskyi of Ukraine meets American Juan Torres at heavyweight. Ziyad Almaayouf of Saudi Arabia takes on Christian Lopez Flores of Mexico at super lightweight. British Roman Fury and Czech Martin Svarc fight at heavyweight.