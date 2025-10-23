Subscribe
Agit Kabayel set for title defense in Germany in January

Agit Kabayel defends his interim WBC heavyweight title in a homecoming defense in Oberhausen, Germany

By Parviz Iskenderov
Agit Kabayel celebrates victory in his boxing bout against Zhilei Zhang
Agit Kabayel during his bout against Zhilei Zhang at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Agit Kabayel is set for his next fight on January 10 at Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany. Making his home-country ring appearance, the newly crowned interim WBC heavyweight champion makes the first defense of his title.

The Queensberry-promoted showdown has been announced as “the biggest boxing event on German soil since the end of the Klitschko era.” The fight card will stream live on DAZN.

Unbeaten Kabayel (26-0, 18 KOs) returns to the ring in Germany following three bouts in Saudi Arabia. In his previous outing in February, on the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 undercard, the 33-year-old knocked out Zhilei Zhang in the sixth round to claim the belt.

“I would like to thank DAZN for their trust, and I can hardly wait to finally fight in front of my fans in Germany again,” said Agit Kabayel. “My goal is clear: to bring the world championship belt back to Germany.”

If successful in early 2026, Kabayel is expected to secure a shot at the full title and the rest of the heavyweight glory currently held by Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs).

Kabayel’s opponent, along with the undercard bouts, is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

