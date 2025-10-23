Agit Kabayel set for title defense in Germany in January

Agit Kabayel is set for his next fight on January 10 at Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany. Making his home-country ring appearance, the newly crowned interim WBC heavyweight champion makes the first defense of his title.

The Queensberry-promoted showdown has been announced as “the biggest boxing event on German soil since the end of the Klitschko era.” The fight card will stream live on DAZN.

Unbeaten Kabayel (26-0, 18 KOs) returns to the ring in Germany following three bouts in Saudi Arabia. In his previous outing in February, on the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 undercard, the 33-year-old knocked out Zhilei Zhang in the sixth round to claim the belt.

“I would like to thank DAZN for their trust, and I can hardly wait to finally fight in front of my fans in Germany again,” said Agit Kabayel. “My goal is clear: to bring the world championship belt back to Germany.”

If successful in early 2026, Kabayel is expected to secure a shot at the full title and the rest of the heavyweight glory currently held by Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs).

Kabayel’s opponent, along with the undercard bouts, is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.