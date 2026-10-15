Teremoana Teremoana faces Hemi Ahio in Melbourne in November

Teremoana Teremoana faces Hemi Ahio on Wednesday, November 18, at Pullman Melbourne Albert Park in Melbourne. The heavyweight bout headlines the latest Matchroom Boxing card in Australia.

Australia’s Teremoana (12-0, 12 KOs) knocked out DeAndre Savage in the second round in August, marking his third win of the year. The undefeated 28-year-old is currently ranked No. 15 by the IBF and No. 32 by the WBC.

New Zealand’s Ahio (25-1, 19 KOs) stopped Joe Ageli in the third round, also in August, earning his sixth victory in a row. The once-beaten 36-year-old suffered the first defeat of his career four years ago against Faiga Opelu but avenged the loss by split decision two years later.

The card will stream live on Kayo Sports in Australia. International broadcast is expected on DAZN.

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What they’re saying

“I’m excited to be fighting again down in Melbourne and this time headlining against a strong opponent from New Zealand in Hemi Ahio,” said Teremoana.

“I am really looking forward to the challenge he will bring. Nothing changes for me. I am here to prove I am the best and Ahio is the next obstacle in my way. I respect what he’s achieved but he shouldn’t have taken this fight.

“I’ve been training hard and with another five weeks of preparation until fight night I plan to show the difference in levels. God willing, I will be victorious.”

Ahio said, “I’m in great shape, maybe in the best shape I have been my entire career.”

“There’s going to be fireworks, and we will both be dropping big bombs. I’m ready to throw down with the big man. Let’s go!”

The bouts featured on the Teremoana vs Ahio undercard are expected to be announced shortly.