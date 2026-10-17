Soro vs Liddard headlines Monte-Carlo Showdown VII in December

The bout between Michel Soro and George Liddard headlines Monte-Carlo Showdown VII on December 12 at Salle des Étoiles in Monaco. The card will stream live on DAZN.
France’s Soro (39-4-2, 28 KOs) makes the first defense of his IBO middleweight title. The 38-year-old claimed the belt in July by ninth-round TKO against Hassan Mwakinyo.
Britain’s Liddard (15-0, 9 KOs) won his previous bout in August against Dario Morello by eighth-round RTD. With the victory, the unbeaten 24-year-old earned the vacant European title.
In the co-feature, Josh Padley (19-1, 6 KOs) of the UK and Moussa Gholam (26-1, 17 KOs) of Spain clash for the interim WBA super featherweight title.
Padley comes off a split-decision victory over Aqib Fiaz in June, while Gholam knocked out Alan Rodriguez in the third round of his previous outing in February.
- The WBA “Super” champion at 130 lbs is Anthony Cacace (25-1, 9 KOs), who is scheduled to defend his belt against former champion Nick Ball (23-1-1, 13 KOs) on December 19 in Belfast. Elnur Samedov (22-1, 11 KOs), who originally won the interim title, currently holds the “Regular” strap. The WBA elevated both Cacace and Samedov in September.
On the Soro vs Liddard undercard, Ishmael Davis (15-4, 6 KOs) and Junaid Bostan (11-1-1, 8 KOs) square off in an all-British super welterweight bout.
Also in action are British heavyweights David Adeleye (14-2, 13 KOs) and Leo Atang (8-0, 7 KOs) in separate bouts. Their respective opponents, along with the rest of the card, are expected to be announced shortly.