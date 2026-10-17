Soro vs Liddard headlines Monte-Carlo Showdown VII in December

The bout between Michel Soro and George Liddard headlines Monte-Carlo Showdown VII on December 12 at Salle des Étoiles in Monaco. The card will stream live on DAZN.

France’s Soro (39-4-2, 28 KOs) makes the first defense of his IBO middleweight title. The 38-year-old claimed the belt in July by ninth-round TKO against Hassan Mwakinyo.

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Britain’s Liddard (15-0, 9 KOs) won his previous bout in August against Dario Morello by eighth-round RTD. With the victory, the unbeaten 24-year-old earned the vacant European title.

In the co-feature, Josh Padley (19-1, 6 KOs) of the UK and Moussa Gholam (26-1, 17 KOs) of Spain clash for the interim WBA super featherweight title.

Padley comes off a split-decision victory over Aqib Fiaz in June, while Gholam knocked out Alan Rodriguez in the third round of his previous outing in February.

The WBA “Super” champion at 130 lbs is Anthony Cacace (25-1, 9 KOs), who is scheduled to defend his belt against former champion Nick Ball (23-1-1, 13 KOs) on December 19 in Belfast. Elnur Samedov (22-1, 11 KOs), who originally won the interim title, currently holds the “Regular” strap. The WBA elevated both Cacace and Samedov in September.

On the Soro vs Liddard undercard, Ishmael Davis (15-4, 6 KOs) and Junaid Bostan (11-1-1, 8 KOs) square off in an all-British super welterweight bout.

Also in action are British heavyweights David Adeleye (14-2, 13 KOs) and Leo Atang (8-0, 7 KOs) in separate bouts. Their respective opponents, along with the rest of the card, are expected to be announced shortly.