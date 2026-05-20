Photos: Usyk vs Rico – Face-off at Great Sphinx of Giza

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven kicked off fight week for their heavyweight clash by going face-to-face at Great Sphinx of Giza. The two fighters square off on Saturday, May 23, with the WBC title on the line.

Ukraine’s three-time, two-division undisputed champion Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) enters the ring as the unified IBF, WBA, and WBC champion. With a victory, he would retain his WBC title while continuing his reign across all three sanctioning bodies, with the WBA also counting the bout as a successful title defense.

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Former kickboxing champion Verhoeven (1-0, 1 KO) of the Netherlands looks to pull off an upset and become a boxing world champion in just his second professional fight. If he wins, he will only be recognized as champion by the WBC, while the IBF and WBA titles would become vacant.

See the photos below as Usyk and Verhoeven face off and pose ahead of their clash at Pyramids of Giza.

Oleksandr Usyk at the Great Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt on May 19, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Rico Verhoeven at the Great Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt on May 19, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off at the Great Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt on May 19, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off at the Great Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt on May 19, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off at the Great Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt on May 19, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven pose at the Great Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt on May 19, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven pose at the Great Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt on May 19, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off with Rick Reeno between them at the Great Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt on May 19, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk, Rick Reeno, and Rico Verhoeven at the Great Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt on May 19, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Usyk vs Verhoeven undercard