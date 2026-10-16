Figueroa primed for title defense against Kameda

Brandon Figueroa says he intends to keep his title when he faces Tomoki Kameda this Saturday, October 17, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The contest serves as the co-feature to Sebastian Fundora vs Ermal Hadribeaj, live on TNT and DAZN.

Two-division world champion Figueroa (27-2-1, 20 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, makes the first defense of his WBA featherweight title. The 29-year-old claimed the belt in February in Liverpool, where he stopped Nick Ball in the 12th round.

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“I’m just ready. We prepared 110%. Just like what I did in the UK, going out there against all odds, nothing is gonna come between me and keeping this belt. I’ve lost it before and gained it back, now I don’t plan on losing it again,” Figueroa said during the final press conference on Thursday.

“I will give the best of me in every fight. I can’t wait to let my hands fly and do what I was born to do.”

“I wanted to get to the top level and fight the best of the best, that’s why I teamed up with Manny Robles. We went over there with all of the odds against me. But as a champion, you take it on the chin and figure it out. You have to overcome obstacles.”

“I’m just getting better every fight. Everyone is going to see on Saturday everything that I’ve worked for. This belt isn’t going anywhere. I promise you that.”

“He’s got a lot of experience and he’s been in there with a lot of champions. But I’m a hungry, young fighter and I’m strong. I’m going in there with everything and ready to showcase what I have in the tank.”

“Everyone is on my hit list. Line them up. I want all of them. That’s what I’m here for. The belts are nice, but I want the names. I want people to say I fought the champions and beat them all.”

Brandon Figueroa and Tomoki Kameda face off during the press conference at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 15, 2025. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Premier Boxing Champions

‘I learned a lot from the loss to Angelo Leo’

Japan’s Kameda (42-5, 23 KOs) returns to the ring after losing a majority decision to Angelo Leo last May in Osaka. Going up against Figueroa, the 35-year-old makes his latest attempt to become a two-division world champion, having previously held the WBO bantamweight title.

“‘El Mexicanito’ is back once again,” Kameda said. “I’m very thankful for this great opportunity. I’m so happy to be back here in Las Vegas once again. I’ve had a great training camp and I’m ready to be world champion once again.”

“I’ve been training for nine months now. Now I’m here and more ready than ever. I can guarantee you that.”

“I learned a lot from the loss to Angelo Leo. I was able to use those lessons in my preparation for this fight. On Saturday I’m going to show that I’m the superior fighter and come out on top.”

“On Saturday night I’m going to prove that in boxing, anything is possible and that I’m willing and able to come out on top.”

“I have to take advantage of this great opportunity. Chances like this don’t come around too often so I have to be 100% focused.”

Brandon Figueroa, Tom Brown, and Tomoki Kameda during the press conference at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 15, 2025. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Premier Boxing Champions

In the main event, Sebastian Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, makes the fourth defense of his WBC super welterweight title against Miami-based Ermal Hadribeaj (23-0-1, 8 KOs) of Albania.