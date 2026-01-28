Barrios vs Garcia undercard: Hitchins faces Duarte among confirmed bouts

The title fight between Richardson Hitchins and Oscar Duarte is confirmed, along with three other matchups, for the undercard of Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia. The event, titled The Ring: High Stakes, takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 21.

Brooklyn native Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) makes the second defense of his IBF super lightweight title following an eighth-round stoppage victory over George Kambosos Jr. last June. Mexico’s Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) makes his first attempt to become a champion and aims for his fifth consecutive win since being stopped by Ryan Garcia in late 2023.

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The previously reported bout between WBA super lightweight champion Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland, and Japanese challenger Andy Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs) has been confirmed for the event.

Detroit native Frank Martin (19-1, 13 KOs) is back in the ring, taking on Philadelphia’s Nahir Albright (17-2, 7 KOs) at super lightweight. Martin is fresh off a KO victory over Rances Barthelemy last December, while Albright took a majority decision over Kelvin Davis last June.

Additionally, Bektemir Melikuziev (16-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan faces Sena Agbeko (29-4, 23 KOs) of Ghana at super middleweight. Melikuziev earned a unanimous decision over Darius Fulghum last May, while Agbeko has not fought in over a year, since knocking out Pierre Williams in the first round in November 2024.

In the main event, San Antonio’s two-division champion Mario Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) makes the third defense of his WBC welterweight title against Ryan Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs, 1 NC) of Victorville, California.

The official announcement of the undercard was made on Tuesday, following a kickoff press conference held last week.

The current Barrios vs Garcia lineup is as follows:

Mario Barrios (c) vs. Ryan Garcia, WBC welterweight title

Richardson Hitchins (c) vs. Oscar Duarte, IBF super lightweight title

Gary Antuanne Russell (c) vs. Andy Hiraoka, WBA super lightweight title

Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright, super lightweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Sena Agbeko, super middleweight