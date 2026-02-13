Wardley vs Dubois confirmed for May in Manchester – Tickets

The world title fight between Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois is confirmed for Saturday, May 9, at Co-op Live in Manchester. The all-British heavyweight showdown is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the WBO title on the line.

Tickets for the “Don’t Blink” event go on sale Friday, February 27, via Ticketmaster. DAZN will stream the fight live on pay-per-view.

Advertisement

The previously reported matchup features Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) of Ipswich, Suffolk, making the first defense of his belt against former champion Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) of Greenwich, London.

Fabio Wardley – who originally won the interim WBO title by TKO over Joseph Parker last October – was elevated to full champion after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the title in November. Earlier in 2025, the 31-year-old knocked out Justis Huni to claim the interim WBA belt.

“I’ve never been in this game to play around – I’m committed to big fights only,” Wardley said. “I’m the champion, this is a voluntary defence, and I chose this.”

“I’m not about to win a world title and then take easy fights or hide away with it – I’m not running off with my belt. One thing you can’t ever say about me is I’ve shied away from a challenge. I’ve always gone looking for the biggest tests, and I’d back myself against anyone in this division.”

“This is one of the biggest fights that can be made in the heavyweight division right now – and the best part is, it doesn’t need the extra stuff… this fight sells itself. With me, you know what you’re getting – drama and entertainment – and when that first bell goes, it’s going to be fireworks.”

Dubois is making his comeback after suffering a knockout defeat in a rematch against Usyk last July. The 28-year-old looks to once again become a champion, having previously held the IBF and WBA Regular titles.

“On the 9th May the world title reign is over for Fabio, and I will become champion again,” Dubois said. “Let’s go.”

The bouts featured on the Wardley vs Dubois undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.