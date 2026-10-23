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Ryan Garner faces Jazza Dickens in Bournemouth in January

Ryan Garner defends his WBC interim super featherweight title against former champion Jazza Dickens

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Ryan Garner during his bout against Michael Magnesi
Ryan Garner during his bout against Michael Magnesi at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on June 20, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry

Ryan Garner defends his WBC interim super featherweight title against former champion Jazza Dickens on January 9 at BIC in Bournemouth, England. The contest headlines a Queensberry card, billed as “Coastal Chaos.” The event will stream live on DAZN.

Garner (20-0, 10 KOs) of Southampton, Hampshire, makes the first defense of his title. The 28-year-old claimed the belt in June by unanimous decision against Michael Magnesi.

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Dickens (37-6, 15 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Ramadhani Kimwaga in September. Earlier in his career, the 35-year-old Liverpool southpaw held the interim WBA title at 130 lbs and challenged for the IBF featherweight strap.

  • The reigning WBC super featherweight champion is O’Shaquie Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas. He faces Mexico’s unified WBO and IBF champion Emanuel Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs) in a title unification bout this Saturday, October 24 in San Antonio.

The Garner vs Dickens undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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