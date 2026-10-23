Ryan Garner faces Jazza Dickens in Bournemouth in January

Ryan Garner defends his WBC interim super featherweight title against former champion Jazza Dickens on January 9 at BIC in Bournemouth, England. The contest headlines a Queensberry card, billed as “Coastal Chaos.” The event will stream live on DAZN.

Garner (20-0, 10 KOs) of Southampton, Hampshire, makes the first defense of his title. The 28-year-old claimed the belt in June by unanimous decision against Michael Magnesi.

Advertisement

Dickens (37-6, 15 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Ramadhani Kimwaga in September. Earlier in his career, the 35-year-old Liverpool southpaw held the interim WBA title at 130 lbs and challenged for the IBF featherweight strap.

The reigning WBC super featherweight champion is O’Shaquie Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas. He faces Mexico’s unified WBO and IBF champion Emanuel Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs) in a title unification bout this Saturday, October 24 in San Antonio.

The Garner vs Dickens undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.