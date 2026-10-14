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Video: I Play Rocky – There’s Only One Sylvester

I Play Rocky hits theaters everywhere in November

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Watch the I Play Rocky official clip, “There’s Only One Sylvester.” The film hits theaters everywhere this November.

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Video viaAmazon MGM Studios
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