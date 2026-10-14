HomeVideos Video: I Play Rocky – There’s Only One Sylvester I Play Rocky hits theaters everywhere in November BoxingNewsVideos October 14, 2026 4:18 pm EDT 0Comments Add FIGHTMAG on Google Watch the I Play Rocky official clip, “There’s Only One Sylvester.” The film hits theaters everywhere this November. Advertisement Video viaAmazon MGM Studios Follow FIGHTMAG on Google TagsSylvester Stallone Share this RedditTwitterFacebookWhatsAppEmailCopy URL Comments Newsletter Get top news stories delivered to your inbox SubscribeI agree to the Privacy Policy. Videos 00:02:08 Boxing Video: Iglesias, Mathieu and Beaudoin score wins in Quebec City 00:00:59 Boxing Video: Dzmitry Asanau beats Luis Santana by decision 00:01:10 Boxing Video: Lil Cracra drops and stops Joey Knight and Andy Howson 00:01:49 Boxing Video: Big Stacks beats James Collins by decision 00:01:56 Boxing Video: Jordan McCann wins by TKO after MoDeen refuses mouthpiece 00:01:49 Boxing Video: Carla Jade edges Erika Night to retain Misfits Boxing title 00:02:13 Boxing Video: Swarmz and Ambush Buzzworl fight to a split draw 00:01:45 Boxing Video: Jan Paul Rivera beats Abraham Perfecto by decision 00:01:21 Boxing Video: Jahmal Harvey drops and stops Pedro Castaneda 00:02:57 Boxing Floyd Schofield vs Lucas Bahdi: Fight video highlights More videos Leave a comment Cancel reply Comment * Please enter your comment! Name * Please enter your name here Email * You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here