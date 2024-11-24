Weekend Fights: Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai, PFL MMA 2024 Finals & MF Boxing 19

The boxing match between Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai tops the schedule for the final fight weekend of November 2024. The pair battles it out in Birmingham, England on Saturday, November 30.

A day earlier, on Friday, November 29, the 2024 PFL World Championship takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Plus, Misfits Boxing visits Doha, Qatar with “The Supercard” on Thursday, November 28.

Misfits Boxing Qatar – The Supercard

Crossover boxing visits Doha, Qatar on Thursday, November 28 with X Series 19 billed as “The Supercard”. The event takes place at Lusail Sports Arena. The headline bout is a middleweight title clash between Slim Albaher and AnEsonGib.

Also on the card, a light heavyweight bout between Salt Papi and King Kenny. HSTikkyTokky and Masai Warrior go head-to-head at heavyweight. Another light heavyweight contest pits Deji Olatunji against Dawood Savage. Plus, Jarvis Khattri defends his welterweight title against Ben Williams.

Misfits Boxing 19 – Qatar The Supercard live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT in the U.S. and 4:00 pm GMT in the UK.

2024 PFL World Championship

2024 PFL World Championship takes place at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 29. The fight card features tournament final bouts across six weight classes.

Among the matchups, Brendan Loughnane faces Timur Khizriev at featherweight. Dakota Ditcheva takes on Taila Santos at women’s flyweight. Impa Kasanganay meets Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov at light heavyweight. Shamil Musaev battles Magomed Umalatov at welterweight. Brent Primus and Gadzhi Rabadanov clash at lightweight. In addition, Denis Goltsov squares off against Oleg Popov at heavyweight.

2024 PFL World Championship live stream is available on ESPN+ in the U.S. The start time is 1:00 pm / 10:00 am PT.

In Australia the event airs live on Stan Sport. Live stream in the UK and other countries is available on DAZN.

Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai

Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai square off on Saturday, November 30 at BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England. The contest features former amateur rivals, with London’s former IBF flyweight champion facing hometown favorite and Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist. The pair battles it out for the interim WBC flyweight title.

Also on the card, Kieron Conway and Ryan Kelly clash for the vacant Commonwealth belt at middleweight. Cameron Vuong takes on Gavin Gwynne at lightweight and Conah Walker meets Lewis Ritson at welterweight. In addition, Troy Jones defends his British light heavyweight strap against Michael Stephenson.

Edwards vs Yafai live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT in the U.S. and 7:00 pm GMT in the UK.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite / Collision taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Wednesday, November 27.