Weekend Fights: Jake Paul faces Mike Tyson, Jones vs Miocic tops UFC 309 & more

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson in Arlington, TX tops the fight schedule for the third weekend of November 2024. Furthermore, UFC 309 features the return of Jon Jones in a heavyweight title clash against Stipe Miocic in New York.

In addition, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith battle it out for the unified cruiserweight title in Saudi Arabia. Plus, Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA presents BKMMA 8 in Biloxi, MS and Boxing Insider hits with a series of matchups in Atlantic City.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Jake Paul faces Mike Tyson in the main event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Friday, November 15. The eight-round heavyweight boxing match features the YouTuber turned pro boxer of Cleveland, Ohio up against the former undisputed champion of Brooklyn, New York.

The co-main event is a 10-round rematch between Ireland’s defending undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor and seven-weight champion Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico. Also on the card, San Antonio’s Mario Barrios defends his WBC welterweight title against Abel Ramos of Gettysburg, PA. Plus, Neeraj Goyat of India and Whindersson Nunes of Brazil square off at super middleweight.

Paul vs Tyson live stream is available on Netflix. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

In addition, a series of free and open to the public events have been scheduled for the Fight Week in Irving, Texas.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

The eighth edition of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA takes place at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS on Friday, November 15. Atop the fight card, Randy Costa of Taunton, MA faces Brandon Davis of Atlanta, GA. The pair battles it out for the vacant BKMMA title at bantamweight.

Among other bouts, Charles Rosa of Boynton Beach, FL and Peter Barrett of Plymouth, MA meet at lightweight. Jason Knight of Lucedale, MS and Joshua Weems of Jackson, MS go toe-to-toe at featherweight. Plus, Chase Sherman of D’Iberville, MS and Maurice Greene of Evanston, IL clash at heavyweight.

BKMMA 8: Costa vs Davis live stream is available on Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA channel on YouTube. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith battle it out at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 16. The contest features the WBA cruiserweight champion of Mexico up against the WBO 200 lbs titleholder of the UK.

The co-feature is a WBO super lightweight title eliminator between former unified light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez of Hanford, CA and Arnold Barboza Jr of LA. Also on the card, Mexican lightweight William Zepeda goes up against former champion Tevin Farmer of Philadelphia. In addition, Puerto Rico’s WBO flyweight champion Oscar Collazo meets Thai WBA 105 lbs titleholder Knockout CP Freshmart.

Zurdo vs Billam-Smith live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 2:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT in the U.S. and 5:00 pm GMT in the UK.

Boxing Insider: Crowder vs Micah

Dominique Crowder of Baltimore, MD meets Ghana’s Duke Micah atop the Boxing Insider fight card on Saturday, November 16 at Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds contest at bantamweight.

Also on the card, a welterweight bout between Avious Griffin of Chattanooga, TN and Adrian Gutierrez of Escondido, CA. Giacomo Micheli of Italy and Ronnell Burnett of Kansas City, MO clash in an eight-round matchup at super lightweight. Plus, Dwyke Flemmings Jr of Paterson, NJ and David Lobo Ramrez of Costa Rica battle it out in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

Boxing Insider live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

UFC 309 airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 16. In the main event, Rochester’s two-division champion Jon Jones defends his 265 lbs title against former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic of Euclid, Ohio. The co-main event is a rematch between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Michael Chandler of High Ridge, MO.

Also on the card, a middleweight battle between Bo Nickal of Rifle, CO and Paul Craig of Scotland. An all-Brazilian women’s flyweight bout pits Viviane Araujo against Karine Silva. In the PPV opener, Mauricio Ruffy of Brazil and James Llontop of Peru clash at lightweight.

UFC 309 PPV live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The early prelims kick off at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage taking place at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT on Wednesday, November 13. Plus, AEW Collision is held at MVP Arena in Albany, NY on Thursday, November 14.