Video: Pacquiao is back in the ring – Official trailer teases Barrios fight

Manny Pacquiao makes his ring return against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas in July

By Parviz Iskenderov
Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring on July 19 taking on Mario Barrios at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The official promo was released on Monday, previewing the eight-division champion’s quest to regain a world title.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) of the Philippines steps through the ropes for the first time in almost four years. The 46-year-old challenges San Antonio’s 30-year-old Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) for his WBC welterweight title.

The trailer features highlight moments from the previous bouts of both main event fighters, as well as the fighters battling it out on the Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard. In the co-main event, Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL defends his WBC super welterweight title in a rematch against Australia’s former champion Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs).

Another rematch pits former champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) against Angel Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) in an all-Mexican showdown at super lightweight. In the PPV opener, two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX meets former title challenger Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA at featherweight.

