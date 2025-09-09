Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Video: Canelo vs Crawford – Embedded Episode 2

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off this Saturday, live on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsTop StoriesVideos
0Comments

Following the first chapter, watch the full video of Embedded: Canelo vs Crawford – Episode 2, as the two champions approach their highly anticipated bout. Canelo Alvarez defends his undisputed super middleweight title against Terence Crawford this Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event airs live on Netflix.

Video viaUFC
Share this
Comments
Newsletter

Videos

More videos
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.