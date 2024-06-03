Up next: Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira, UFC Louisville, Collazo-Zapata & more

A series of boxing and MMA events are scheduled for this week, including Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira in New York and UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov in Louisville. Plus, Steven Butler and Patrice Volny clash in Montreal, Canada and Oscar Collazo vs Gerardo Zapata highlights the Hall of Fame weekend in Verona, NY.

As well, Professional Fighters League returns to Newcastle, England with PFL Europe 2. In addition, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back in the UK with BKFC Prospect Series.

Steven Butler vs Patrice Volny

Steven Butler is back in the ring facing off Patrice Volny on Thursday, June 6 at Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec. The former two-time world title challenger faces fellow-Canadian in a 10-round bout at middleweight.

Also on the card, Cuban super middleweight Osleys Iglesias takes on San Mateo, California-based Evgeny Shvedenko. Plus, British April Hunter and Mary Spencer of Canada battle it out at super welterweight.

The Butler vs Volny live stream on ESPN+ starts on Thursday, June 6 at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Oscar Collazo vs Gerardo Zapata

Puerto Rico’s world champion Oscar Collazo faces Gerardo Zapata of Nicaragua on Friday, June 7 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Unbeaten Collazo makes the third defense of his WBO minimumweight title. Zapata fights for his first major belt and makes his U.S. The bout highlights the Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend.

Among the Collazo vs Zapata undercard bouts, Eric Tudor of Fort Lauderdale, Florida meets Quinton Randall of Houston, Texas at super welterweight. Mykquan Williams of Hartford, Connecticut fights Mexico-based Willmank Canonico Brito of Venezuela at super lightweight.

The Collazo vs Zapata live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Friday, June 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

PFL Europe 2: Newcastle

Professional Fighters League is back in the UK on Saturday, June 8 with PFL Europe 2 live from Newcastle, England. On the top of fight card, British boxing world champion Savannah Marshall makes her MMA debut against Mirela Vargas of Brazil. The pair squares off at women’s lightweight.

In the 2024 PFL Europe welterweight quarter-final, Jack Grant takes on fellow-Englishman Charlie Leary. In the bantamweight quarter-final, Dean Garnett of England faces Ayton De Paepe of Belgium. Among other bouts, Dylan Tuke of Ireland meets Kane Mousah of England at lightweight.

PFL Europe 2 Newcastle airs live stream on DAZN in the UK. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 5 pm BST local time, which makes it 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the U.S.

Fans in other countries can stream the event via local providers, DAZN, as well as VPN, such as ExpressVPN. In Australia, the event is available on Stan Sport on Sunday, June 9 at 4 am AEST.

BKFC Prospect Series Newcastle

The next edition of BKFC Prospect Series is held in Newcastle, England on Saturday, June 8. The main event is a heavyweight battle between Paul Venis of the UK and Stanoy Tabakov of Bulgaria. The co-main event is a middleweight clash between Bart Krol of Poland and Pic Jardine of the UK.

Also on the card, John Ferguson and Danny Moir go head to head at light heavyweight. Jack Culshaw goes up against Bartek Kanabey at lightweight. Danny Christie faces Jimmy Millar at middleweight.

BKFC Prospect Series Newcastle start time is set for Saturday, June 8 at 7 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the U.S. The broadcast information is yet to be confirmed. FUBO Sports (US), Prime Video (US) and BKFC App are the likely platforms to stream the bare knuckle fights.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov

The Octagon returns to Louisville, KY on Saturday, June 8 with UFC Fight Night at KFC Yum! Center. The first event in almost 13 years features former middleweight title challenger and No. 4 Jared Cannonier of Dallas, Texas up against No. 8 France-based Nassourdine Imavov.

The co-main event pits Dominick Reyes of Hesperia, California against Dustin Jacoby of Fort Morgan, Colorado. The pair battles it out at light heavyweight.

UFC Louisville main card start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

In the UK, the event airs live on TNT Sports. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, June 9 at 1 am BST, following the prelims kicking off at 10 pm BST on Saturday, June 8.

Fans in France can stream UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov live on RMC Sport. The main card start time is set for Sunday, June 9 at 2 am CEST. The event begins at 11:50 pm CEST on Saturday, June 8.

In Australia, UFC Louisville live stream is available on Kayo on Sunday, June 9. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the prelims starting at 7 am AEST / 5 am AWST.

Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira

Xander Zayas makes his 2024 ring debut against Patrick Teixeira on Saturday, June 8 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The contest featured the undefeated Puerto Rican rising contender up against the former world champion of Brazil. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

In the co-main event, Brooklyn native Bruce Carrington takes on Enrique Vivas of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Among the Zayas vs Teixeira eight-round undercard bouts, Jahi Tucker of Deer Park, New York faces Quincy LaVallais of Kenner, Louisiana at super welterweight. Cleveland’s Tiger Johnson duels Tarik Zaina of Morocco at super lightweight. Mexico-born The Bronx-raised Andy Dominguez (10-1, 6 KOs) fights Cristopher Rios (10-1, 7 KOs) of Lynwood, California at flyweight.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can watch Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7:10 pm ET / 4:10 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

In the UK, the event airs live on Sky Sports on Sunday, June 9 at 2 am BST. Fans in other countries can stream Zayas vs Teixeira via VPN, such as ExpressVPN. The respective date and start time vary by location.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule. This week also includes Glory Kickboxing Light Heavyweight Grand Prix in Rotterdam, Holland, AEW Dynamite / Rampage in Loveland, Colorado and AEW Collision in Council Bluffs, IA.