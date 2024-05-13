Up next: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, UFC Vegas 92, Navarrete-Berinchyk & more

The highly anticipated bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk headlines the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, May 18. Also on the date, Emanuel Navarrete faces Denys Berinchyk and Edson Barboza meets Lerone Murphy in the headliner of UFC Vegas 92. Plus, Glory Kickboxing returns to the Netherlands.

A day earlier, Bellator MMA hits Paris, France with Champions Series 2. In addition, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship visits Omaha, Nebraska with BKFC Fight Night.

Bellator Paris: Mix vs Magomedov

The second edition of Bellator Champions Series is held at Accor Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 17. In the main event, Brazilian Patchy Mix defends his bantamweight title against Magomed Magomedov. The co-main event is a welterweight battle between Cedric Doumbe of France and Jaleel Willis of Memphis, Tennessee.

MMA fans in the U.S. can watch Bellator Paris: Mix vs Magomedov live on MAX. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

In France and the UK, the event is available on DAZN at 6 pm CEST and 5 pm BST, respectively. In Australia, the fight card airs on Stan Sport at 2 am AEST on May 18.

BKFC Omaha: Trinidad-Snake vs Pague

The next bare knuckle boxing card, BKFC Fight Night Omaha takes place at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska on Friday, May 17. In the main event, local welterweight Carlos Trinidad-Snake faces Dustin Pague of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In the co-main event, Dakota Cochrane of Fairbury, Nebraska and Jeremie Holloway of Charlotte, North Carolina go toe-to-toe at middleweight.

BKFC Omaha: Trinidad-Snake vs Pague airs live on Prime Video in the U.S. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Glory 92: Wisse vs Bokeme

International kickboxing returns to the Netherlands on Saturday, May 18 with Glory 92 live from RTM Stage in Rotterdam. In the main event, middleweight champion Donovan Wisse of Suriname defends his title against Ulric Bokeme of Switzerland. In the co-main event, Levi Rigters and Jahfarr Wilnis meet in the all-Dutch clash at heavyweight.

Kickboxing fans in the U.S. can stream Glory 92: Wisse vs Bokeme live on Bally Live. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. In the Netherlands, the event is available on Videoland at 8 pm CEST.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk

Mexico’s three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete is back in the ring on Saturday, May 18 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, where he faces Olympic silver medalist Denys Berinchyk of Ukraine. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO lightweight title. The event airs live on ESPN and ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

In the co-feature, San Diego native Giovani Santillan takes on Brian Norman Jr of Decatur, Georgia at welterweight. Also on the card a heavyweight bout between Richard Torrez Jr of Tulare, California and Brandon Moore of Lakeland, Florida.

In the UK, Navarrete vs Berinchyk airs live on Sky Sports on Sunday, May 19 at 2 am BST. Broadcast information for Australia is yet to be confirmed.

UFC Vegas 92: Barboza vs Murphy

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18. In the main event, No. 11-ranked featherweight contender Edson Barboza of Brazil faces Lerone Murphy of England. In the co-main event at welterweight, Khaos Williams of Jackson, Michigan takes on Carlston Harris of Guyana.

Among other bouts, Themba Gorimbo of Zimbabwe and Ramiz Brahimaj of Kosovo go head-to-head at welterweight. Adrian Yanez of La Porte, Texas goes up against Brazilian Vinicius Salvador at bantamweight. Luana Pinheiro of Brazil and Angela Hill of Prince George’s County, Maryland clash at women’s strawweight.

UFC Vegas 92: Barboza vs Murphy start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

In the UK, the event airs live on TNT Sports starting with the prelims on May 18 at 9 pm BST. The main card action begins on May 19 at 12 am BST.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 92: Barboza vs Murphy airs live on Kayo on Sunday, May 19. The main card start time is set for 9 am AEST, following the prelims at 6 am AEST.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk battle it out for the first undisputed heavyweight title in almost 24 years. The contest is also the first clash with all four major belts on the line. The bout features the British WBC champion up against the unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion of Ukraine. The event takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18.

In the co-feature, former IBF cruiserweight champions Jai Opetaia of Australia and Mairis Briedis of Latvia meet in a rematch with the vacant belt at stake. Among other bouts, Welsh IBF junior lightweight champion Joe Cordina defends his title against Anthony Cacace of Northern Ireland. Former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev and Sweden’s Robin Sirwan Safar clash at cruiserweight. In addition, Cuban Frank Sanchez and Agit Kabayel square off in the WBC heavyweight title eliminator.

In the U.S., Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk airs live on Saturday, May 18 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT. The pay-per-view is available on ESPN+, PPV.com and DAZN.

Boxing fans in other countries can stream Fury vs Usyk live on DAZN and DAZN PPV. The start time in the UK is set for Saturday, May 18 at 5 pm BST. In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 19 at 2 am AEST.

Check out the full list of upcoming events boxing and MMA featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, including broadcast and ticket information. Also covering bare knuckle fighting, kickboxing and pro wrestling.