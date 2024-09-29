Up next: Pereira vs Rountree Jr tops UFC 307 card, Janibek-Mikhailovich, DWCS 74

UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr headlines the boxing and MMA schedule for the first fight week of October 2024. The PPV card airs live from Salt Lake City on Saturday, October 5.

A day before, undefeated middleweight boxing world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly faces unbeaten contender Andrei Mikhailovich live from Sydney, Australia on Friday, October 4. The fight action begins on Tuesday, October 1 with Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 8 live from Las Vegas.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 8

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 8 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 1. On the top of the fight card, Diyar Nurgozhay of Kazakhstan and Bartosz Szewczyk of Poland go head-to-head at light heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Carlos Calderon of Aurora, Colorado and Alberto Montes of Venezuela clash at featherweight. Xavier Franklin of Lewisville, Texas and Mexico’s David Martinez square off at bantamweight. Unbeaten middleweight Torrez Finney of Chattanooga, Tennessee takes on Abdellah Er-Ramy of Spain by way of Morocco. In addition, Jacobe Smith of Muskogee, Oklahoma faces Canada’s Christien Savoie at welterweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 8 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Andrei Mikhailovich

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich square off in a rescheduled bout on Friday, October 4 at The Star in Sydney, Australia. The boxing match features the undefeated middleweight world champion of Kazakhstan defending his IBF belt against the unbeaten contender of New Zealand.

Among the Janibek vs Mikhailovich undercard bouts, unbeaten Mea Motu of New Zealand goes up against former title challenger Shannon O’Connell of Australia.

Janibek vs Mikhailovich live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 5:00 am ET / 2:00 am PT.

UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr

Alex Pereira faces Khalil Rountree Jr in the main event of UFC 307 live on PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, October 5. The contest features Brazil’s two-division champion defending his light heavyweight title against the contender of Los Angeles.

The co-main event is a women’s bantamweight title fight between current champion Raquel Pennington of Colorado Springs and former champion Julianna Pena of Spokane, Washington. Also on the card, a bantamweight bout pitting Brazil’s former featherweight champion and No. 9-ranked contender Jose Aldo against No. 12 Mario Bautista of Winnemucca, Nevada.

Plus, No. 3-ranked women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison of Middletown, Ohio goes up against No. 2 Ketlen Vieira of Brazil. In addition, Kevin Holland (26-11) of Riverside, California and Roman Dolidze of Georgia battle it out at middleweight.

UFC 307 PPV live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage taking place at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, October 2. Plus, AEW Collision is held at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, October 3.