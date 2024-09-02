Up next: Inoue vs Doheny, UFC Vegas 97 & more set for first fight week in September

The undisputed title fight between Naoya Inoue and TJ Doheny in Japan kicks off the first fight week for September 2024. The list of events also includes the fourth week of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8 in Las Vegas, the boxing match between Arthur Biyarslanov and Marcos Villasana in Canada and the eighth edition of Most Valuable Prospects in Orlando.

Plus, BKFC 65: Ferea vs Masson-Wong hits Salt Lake City, Bellator Champions Series 4 visits San Diego and UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady airs live from Las Vegas.

Naoya Inoue vs TJ Doheny

Japan’s four-division world champion Naoya Inoue makes the second defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title against Australia-based Ireland’s former champion TJ Doheny. The bout takes place at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, September 3.

The co-feature is an all-Japanese contest between Yoshiki Takei and Daigo Higa. Takei puts his WBO bantamweight title on the line.

Inoue vs Doheny live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 5:45 am ET / 2:45 am PT.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 4

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 4 airs live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 3. On the top of fight card, Seok Hyun Ko of South Korea and Igor Cavalcanti of Brazil square off at welterweight.

Among other bouts, Will Currie of England faces Brazilian Djorden Santos at middleweight, Austin Bashi meets fellow-American Tommy McMillen at featherweight and Yuneisy Duben of Venezuela fights Shannon Clark of Canada at women’s flyweight. In addition, Gauge Young of the U.S. goes up against Australia’s Quillan Salkilld at lightweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 4 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Arthur Biyarslanov vs Marcos Villasana

Toronto-based unbeaten southpaw Arthur Biyarslanov faces Mexico’s Marcos Villasana in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Thursday, September 5. Biyarslanov makes the first defense of his NABF super lightweight title.

Also on the card, Imam Khataev defends his NABF light heavyweight title against Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna of Argentina. Plus, Mary Spencer of Canada and Naomi Mannes of Germany clash for the interim WBA title at super welterweight.

Biyarslanov vs Villasana live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

MVP 8: Brown vs Bauza

Kevin Hayler Brown of Cuba and John Bauza of Puerto Rico battle it out in the main event of Most Valuable Prospects 8 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, September 6. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title on the line.

Among other bouts, Hendri Cedeno of the Dominican Republic and Enriko Gogokhia of Georgia go head-to-head at super lightweight. Plus, Yoelvis Gomez of Cuba and Diego Allan Ferreira Iablonski of Brazil clash at middleweight.

MVP 8 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

BKFC 65: Ferea vs Masson-Wong

Christine Ferea of San Jose, California and Jade Masson-Wong of Quebec City, Canada square off in the main event of BKFC 65 at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, September 6. Ferea defends her flyweight title.

Among other bouts, former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens faces Bobby Taylor at lightweight. Also at lightweight, Trever Bradshaw meets Drako Rodriguez.

BKFC 65 live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

Bellator Champions Series 4

Usman Nurmagomedov defends his lightweight title against Alexandr Shabliy in the main event of Bellator Champions Series 4 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, September 7. The co-main event is a welterweight title eliminator between Lorenz Larkin and Levan Chokheli.

Among other bouts, Douglas Lima takes on Aaron Jeffery at middleweight and Yancy Medeiros faces Jora Ayvazyan at lightweight. In addition, Sumiko Inaba and Mackenzie Stiller meet at women’s flyweight.

Bellator San Diego live stream is available on MAX. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 97: Burns vs Brady

Former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns of Brazil faces Sean Brady of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the main event of UFC Vegas 97 on Saturday, September 7. In the all-Brazilian co-main event, former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade meets Natalia Silva at women’s flyweight.

Among other bouts, Kyle Nelson of Canada and Steve Garcia of the U.S. clash at featherweight. American Matt Schnell meets Brazil’s Alessandro Costa at flyweight. Trevor Peek of the U.S. and Yanal Ashmouz of Israel go toe-to-toe at lightweight. Also at lightweight, American Chris Padilla fights Zhu Rong of China.

UFC Vegas 97 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.

This week also features the All Elite Wrestling events in Milwaukee and Chicago. AEW Dynamite takes place at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Wednesday, September 4. NOW Arena in Chicago hosts AEW Collision on Friday, September 6 and AEW All Out 2024 on Saturday, September 7.

Plus, the all-new Fight Schedule is available for fans in Australia, also featuring the world-class events in boxing, pro wrestling and MMA.