Up next: Harper vs Zimmermann, Leo faces Kameda, Taylor meets Essuman, AEW

The world title bout between Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmermann on Friday, May 23 kicks off the fourth Fight Weekend of the month. Two more world titles are on the line on Saturday, May 24, as Angelo Leo faces Tomoki Kameda and Pedro Taduran meets Ginjiro Shigeoka in a rematch.

Also on Saturday, May 25, former champion Josh Taylor returns to the ring against Ekow Essuman. Plus, AEW Double or Nothing 2025 airs live on Sunday, May 25. So here’s what’s on:

Terri Harper vs Natalie Zimmermann

Terri Harper faces Natalie Zimmermann on Friday, May 23 at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England. The pair square off in a 10-round bout with Harper’s WBO lightweight title at stake.

Local three-weight champion Harper (15-2-2, 6 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt she claimed against Rhiannon Dixon by unanimous decision last September. Unbeaten Zimmermann (13-0, 3 KOs) of Germany fights for her first major belt following two successful outings last year.

On the Harper vs Zimmermann undercard are two bouts at lightweight, as Maxi Hughes (28-7-2, 6 KOs) meets Archie Sharp (25-1, 9 KOs), and Reece Mould (20-3, 6 KOs) takes on Lewis Sylvester (15-1, 4 KOs). Plus, Tysie Gallagher (9-2) battles Ebonie Jones (6-0-1) at super bantamweight, and Jimmy Joe Flint (15-2-2, 3 KOs) goes up against Haithem Laamouz (20-2, 9 KOs) at super lightweight.

Harper vs Zimmermann airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 6:00 pm BST.

Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda

Angelo Leo faces Tomoki Kameda on Saturday, May 24 at INTEX Osaka in Osaka, Japan. The contest headlines the “3150 x Lushbomu vol.6” event.

Leo (25-1, 12 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico makes the first defense of his IBF featherweight title that he claimed by knockout in the 10th round against Luis Alberto Lopez last August. Former WBO bantamweight champion Kameda (42-4, 23 KOs) of Japan looks to become champion in his second world class.

The co-main event is a championship rematch between current IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran (17-4-1, 13 KOs) and former champion Ginjiro Shigeoka (11-1, 9 KOs). Filipino Taduran dethroned Japan’s Shigeoka in their first fight last July by TKO in the ninth round.

Leo vs Kameda airs live on Abema TV in Japan. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location. The U.S. broadcast is yet to be confirmed, with ProBox TV potentially to stream the fight. The expected start time is 4:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM PT.

Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman

Josh Taylor faces Ekow Essuman at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, May 24. The pair square off in a welterweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds. The vacant WBO International title is on the line.

Former undisputed super lightweight champion Taylor (19-2, 13 KOs) of Scotland makes his 147-pound debut and looks to rebound from two defeats against Jack Catterall and Teofimo Lopez. Essuman (21-1, 8 KOs) of Botswana defeated Ben Vaughan by majority decision last November, to retain his WBO European belt and earn his second win in a row.

On the Taylor vs Essuman undercard, Nathaniel Collins (15-0, 7 KOs) faces Lee McGregor (15-1-1, 11 KOs) in an all-Scottish bout at featherweight. Aloys Youmbi (9-1, 8 KOs) of England and David Jamieson (13-3, 10 KOs) of Scotland clash at cruiserweight. Unbeaten Slovak Moses Itauma (11-0, 9 KOs) meets Mike Balogun (21-1, 16 KOs) of Washington, D.C. at heavyweight. Local Aston Brown (7-0, 2 KOs) takes on Reece Porter (5-0, 3 KOs) at middleweight.

Taylor vs Essuman airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm BST.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025

The annual AEW Double or Nothing 2025 takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, May 25. The match card is headlined by the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments Finals, as Will Ospreay faces “Hangman” Adam Page, and Mercedes Mone takes on Jamie Hayter.

Also on the night, The Hurt Syndicate defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Sons of Texas. “Timeless” Toni Storm defends her AEW Women’s World Championship against Mina Shirakawa. Plus, FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood go up against Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness in a Tag Team match.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 airs live on PPV.com. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Additionally, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule. This week also includes AEW Dynamite, taking place at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, NM, on Wednesday, May 21, alongside a special taping of AEW Collision.