Up next: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 tops UFC 304, Joyce vs Chisora, Shields-Joanisse

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 in Manchester, England headlines the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, July 27. Plus, Claressa Shields takes on Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse in Detroit and Joe Joyce meets Derek Chisora in London.

Friday, July 26 features Jan Paul Rivera vs Justin Goodson on the top of “Most Valuable Prospects 7” in Orlando. Thursday, July 25 is headlined by Justis Huni vs Troy Pilcher in Brisbane, Australia.

Justis Huni vs Troy Pilcher

Unbeaten Australian Justis Huni is back in the ring on Thursday, July 25, when he faces Troy Pilcher of New Zealand. The pair battles it out live from Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Australia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Among Huni vs Pilcher undercard bouts, Lucas Miller faces Clay Waterman at light heavyweight. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with the Australian title on the line.

Huni vs Pilcher live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for 4 am ET / 1 am PT. The event’s local start time in Australia is 6 pm AEST.

Jan Paul Rivera vs Justin Goodson

Puerto Rican Jan Paul Rivera and Justin Goodson of Atlanta, Georgia go head-to-head in the main event of “Most Valuable Prospects 7” at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, July 26. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at featherweight.

An eight-round heavyweight bout between Miami-based Cuban Olympian Dainier Pero and James Evans of Toledo, Ohio serves as the co-main event. Among Rivera vs Goodson undercard bouts, Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado-Ortiz battles Veronika Dmitriyeva in a six-rounder at bantamweight. In addition, David Garcia of Cresecent City, Florida meets Chicago’s Henry Hardy (6-2, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

MVP 7: Rivera vs Goodson live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora

London native Joe Joyce and Zimbabwean-British Derek Chisora clash on Saturday, July 27 at O2 in London, England. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at heavyweight.

Among Joyce vs Chisora undercard bouts, Dennis McCann and Ionut Baluta battle it out for the vacant European super bantamweight title. Ryan Garner defends his WBC International super featherweight belt against Archie Sharp. Raven Chapman defends her WBC International featherweight strap against Yohana Sarabia. In addition, Moses Itauma defends his WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title against Mariusz Wach.

Joyce vs Chisora live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. The event’s local start time in the UK is 7 pm BST on TNT Sports.

Claressa Shields vs Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse

Claressa Shields of Flint, Michigan challenges Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse of Saint-André-Avellin, Canada on Saturday, July 27 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds and contested at 175 lbs. Two world title belts are on the line. Joanisse defends her WBC heavyweight title. Plus, the vacant WBO light heavyweight strap is at stake.

Among Shields vs Joanisse undercard bouts contested at super lightweight, Michel Rivera faces Hugo Alberto Roldan. Shohjahon Ergashev takes on Julian Smith. Plus, Ernesto Mercado meets Hector Edgardo Sarmiento.

Shields vs Joanisse live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27. The fight card features a series of world-class MMA bouts with two championship belts contested on the night.

In the main event, Jamaica-born Leon Edwards of England defends his welterweight title against old rival and No. 2-ranked contender Belal Muhammad of Chicago. In the co-main event, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall of England defends his belt against old rival and No. 4 Curtis Blaydes of Naperville, Illinois.

Also on the PPV card, a lightweight bout between Bobby Green of San Bernardino, CA and Paddy Pimblett of England. As well, Christian Leroy Duncan of England and Gregory Rodrigues of Brazil square off at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Arnold Allen of England and Giga Chikadze of Georgia clash at featherweight.

What time is UFC 304 in the U.S.?

In the U.S., UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday, July 27. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

What time is UFC 304 in the UK?

In the UK, UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 airs live on TNT Sports Box Office on Sunday, July 28. The start time is 3 am BST.

The preliminary card starts at 1 am BST. The early prelims begin at 11 pm BST on Saturday, July 27. Live stream is available on TNT Sports and UFC Fight Pass.

What time is UFC 304 in Australia?

In Australia, UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 airs live on Kayo PPV on Sunday, July 28. The start time is 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early prelims begin at 8 am AEST. Live stream is available on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule. This week also includes AEW Blood and Guts at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, July 24.

Plus, ROH Death Before Dishonor lands at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas on Friday, July 26. Rounding out the action, AEW Collision and ROH on HonorClub Arlington are also held at Esports Stadium Arlington on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28, respectively.