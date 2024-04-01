UFC Vegas 90 fight card, start time, how to watch, Allen vs Curtis 2

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 aka UFC Vegas 90 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6.

Who is fighting on main card?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 90, No. 6-ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen and No. 14 Chris Curtis square off in the rematch. Their first fight in December 2021 ended in favor of the latter, who claimed the win by TKO in the second round. Riding a six-fight winning streak, 28-year-old Allen (23-5) of Beaufort, South Carolina looks to take revenge. 36-year-old Curtis (31-10, 1 NC) of Cincinnati, Ohio targets his second straight victory.

In the co-main event, Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson go head to head at featherweight. 31-year-old Hernandez (14-7) of St. Louis, Missouri looks to get back in the win column, after he dropped a unanimous decision against Bill Algeo last October. 35-year-old Jackson (22-6-1, 1 NC) of Durant, Oklahoma also looks to return to winning ways, following a pair defeats last year by UD against Billy Quarantillo and by knockout in the second round against Dan Ige.

Also on the main card a featherweight bout between Morgan Charriere (19-9-1) of France and Chepe Mariscal (15-6) of the U.S. Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5) of Chile takes on American Christos Giagos (20-11) at lightweight. Valter Walker (11-0) of Brazil meets Lukasz Brzeski (8-4-1) of Poland at heavyweight. Plus, Trevor Peek (9-1) and Charlie Campbell (8-2) clash in the all-American bout at lightweight.

Who is fighting on preliminary card?

On the top of prelims, Court McGee (22-12) faces fellow-American Alex Morono (23-9) at welterweight. Among other bouts, Brazil’s Norma Dumont (10-2) goes up against Dutch Germaine de Randamie (10-4) at women’s bantamweight. Alatengheili (16-9-2) of China and Victor Hugo (24-4) of Brazil go toe-to-toe at bantamweight.

In addition, Piera Rodriguez (9-1) of Venezuela fights American Cynthia Calvillo (9-6) at women’s strawweight. Dan Argueta (9-1) of the U.S. and Jean Matsumoto (14-0) ot Brazil battle it out at bantamweight. In another U.S. vs Brazil contest, Dylan Budka (7-2) faces off Cesar Almeida (4-0) at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Nora Cornolle (7-1) of France and Melissa Mullins (6-0) of England duel at women’s bantamweight.

When does UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 start in the U.S.?

In the U.S., UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 airs live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

When does UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 start in the UK?

In the UK, UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 airs live stream on TNT Sports. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at 11 pm BST. The preliminary card starts at 8 pm BST.

When does UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 start in Australia?

In Australia, UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 airs live stream on Kayo. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, April 7 at 8 am AEST. The preliminary card starts at 5 am AEST.

Full fight card

The current UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis, middleweight

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson, featherweight

Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal, featherweight

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos, lightweight

Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski, heavyweight

Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell, lightweight

Preliminary card