UFC Vegas 89 fight card, start time, how to watch, Ribas vs Namajunas

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas aka UFC Vegas 89 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23.

Who is fighting on main card?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 89, Amanda Ribas (13-4) goes up against former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-6). The pair squares off in the five-round bout at women’s flyweight.

Ribas targets her second straight victory. Brazil’s 30-year-old stopped Luana Pinheiro in the third round last time out in November 2023. Namajunas looks to get back in the win column. The 31-year-old native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was in action last September in Paris, where she dropped a unanimous decision against Manon Fiorot and suffered her second straight defeat.

In the co-main event, Karl Williams (9-1) and Justin Tafa (7-3, 1 NC) square off at heavyweight. 34-year-old Williams of Atlanta, Georgia eyes to extend his six-fight winning streak. 30-year-old New Zealand-Australian Tafa looks for his second win in a row.

Also on the main card, Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4) and AJ Dobson (7-2) go head to head in the all-American bout at middleweight. Unbeaten American Payton Talbott (7-0) takes on South African bantamweight Cameron Saaiman (9-1). American Billy Quarantillo (18-5) meets Youssef Zalal (13-5-1) of Morocco at featherweight. Also at featherweight, Mexico’s Fernando Padilla (15-5) fights Luis Pajuelo (8-1) of Peru.

Who is fighting on preliminary card?

On the top of prelims, Kurt Holobaugh (21-7) faces Trey Ogden 16-6) at flyweight. Among other bouts, Ricardo Ramos (16-5) of Brazil and Julian Erosa (28-12) of the U.S. battle it out at featherweight. Miles Johns (14-2) and Cody Gibson (20-9) duel in the all-American contest at bantamweight.

In addition, Dutch Jarno Errens (13-5-1) faces off American Steven Nguyen (9-1) at featherweight. Mexico’s Montserrat Rendon 6-0) and Darya Zheleznyakova (8-1) meet at women’s bantamweight. In the all-Brazilian bout, Igor Severino (8-0) and Andre Lima (7-0) go toe-to-toe at flyweight. The heavyweight event opener pits Mohammed Usman (11-2) of Nigeria against Mick Parkin (8-0) of England.

When does UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas start in the U.S.?

In the U.S., UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas airs live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 23 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

When does UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas start in the UK?

In the UK, UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas airs live stream on TNT Sports. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 24 at 2 am GMT. The preliminary card starts on Saturday, March 23 at 11 pm GMT.

When does UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas start in Australia?

In Australia, UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas airs live stream on Kayo. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 24 at 1 pm AEDT. The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEDT.

Full fight card

The current UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas, women’s flyweight
  • Karl Williams vs. Justin Tafa, heavyweight
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson, middleweight
  • Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman, bantamweight
  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal, featherweight
  • Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo, featherweight

Preliminary card

  • Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden, lightweight
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight
  • Miles Johns vs. Cody Gibson, bantamweight
  • Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen, featherweight
  • Montserrat Rendon vs. Darya Zheleznyakova, women’s bantamweight
  • Igor Severino vs. Andre Lima, flyweight
  • Mohammed Usman vs. Mick Parkin, heavyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

