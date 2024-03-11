UFC Vegas 88 fight card, start time, how to watch, Tuivasa vs Tybura

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura aka UFC Vegas 88 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16.

Who is fighting on main card?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 88, Australian Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura of Poland square off at heavyweight. No. 9 ranked contender Tuivasa (14-6) looks to get back in the win column. Sydney’s 30-year-old lost his previous bout last September by submission in the second round against Alexander Volkov and suffered his third defeat in a row. No. 10 Tybura (24-8) also looks to return to winning ways. The 38-year-old native of Uniejow, Poland was stoppd by Tom Aspinall in the first round last July.

In the co-main event, Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa go head to head at welterweight. 29-year-old Battle (10-2) of Charlotte, North Carolina targets his third win in a row. Congo’s 30-year-old Loosa (10-3) is also riding a two-fight winning streak.

Also on the main card, Ovince Saint Preux (26-17) of the U.S. faces Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4) of Nigeria at light heavyweight. Christian Rodriguez (10-1) and Isaac Dulgarian (6-0) clash in the all-American bout at featherweight. Pannie Kianzad (17-7) of Sweden and Macy Chiasson (9-3) of the U.S. battle it out at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Gerald Meerschaert (35-17) meets fellow-American Bryan Barberena (18-11) at middleweight.

Who is fighting on preliminary card?

On the top of prelims, Natan Levy (8-1) of Israel and Mike Davis (10-2) of the U.S. go toe-to-toe at lightweight. Among other bouts, Josiane Nunes (10-1) of Brazil takes on American Chelsea Chandler (5-2) at women’s bantamweight. Brazilian Jafel Filho (15-3) goes up against Ode’ Osbourne (12-6) of Jamaica at flyweight. In another Brazil vs USA bout, Thiago Moises (17-7) and Mitch Ramirez (8-1) duel at lightweight.

Plus, Australian Josh Culibao (11-2-1) faces off Danny Silva (8-1) of the U.S. at featherweight. Jaqueline Amorim (7-1) of Brazil squares off against Cory McKenna (8-2) of Wales at women’s strawweight. Kicking off the action, Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3) of Cyprus and Canadian Chad Anheliger (12-7) fight at bantamweight.

When does UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura start in the U.S.?

In the U.S., UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura airs live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

When does UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura start in the UK?

In the UK, UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura airs live stream on TNT Sports. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at 11 pm GMT. The preliminary card starts on at 8 pm GMT.

When does UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura start in Australia?

In Australia, UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura airs live stream on Kayo. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 17 at 10 am AEDT. The preliminary card starts at 7 am AEDT.

Full fight card

The current UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura, heavyweight

Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa, welterweight

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, light heavyweight

Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian, featherweight

Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena, middleweight

Preliminary card