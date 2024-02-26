UFC Vegas 87 fight card, start time, how to watch, Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev aka UFC Vegas 87 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2.
Who is fighting on main card?
The main event is a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname and Shamil Gaziev of Bahrain. No. 12-ranked contender Rozenstruik (13-5) looks to rebound from the defeat by submission in the first round against Jailton Almeida last May. The Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Gaziev (12-0) looks to remain undefeated following his second-round stoppage win against Martin Buday last December.
The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Tyson Pedro of Australia and Vitor Petrino of Brazil. Pedro (10-4) is coming off the win by KO in the first round against Anton Turkalj last September. Unbeaten Petrino (10-0) stopped Modestas Bukauskas in the second round last November.
Also on the main card, American Alex Perez (24-7) and England-based Muhammad Mokaev (11-0) battle it out at flyweight. Undefeated bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0) faces Bekzat Almakhan (17-1) of Kazakhstan. Matt Schnell (16-7) of the U.S. takes on Australian Steve Erceg (11-1) at flyweight. Plus, Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1) of Mexico and Ricky Turcios (13-3) of the U.S. clash in the rescheduled bout at bantamweight.
Who is fighting on preliminary card?
On the top of prelims, Joel Alvarez (20-3) of Spain and Ludovit Klein (20-4-1) of Slovakia go head to head at lightweight. Among other bouts, Eryk Anders (15-8) and Jamie Pickett (13-10) square off in the all-American contest at middleweight.
Also at middleweight, Christian Leroy Duncan (9-1) of England faces off Claudio Ribeiro (11-4) of Brazil. As well, Aiemann Zahabi (10-2) of Canada meets Javid Basharat (14-0) of Afghanistan at bantamweight. In addition, Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (15-3) of the U.S. goes up against Tajikistan’s Loik Radzhabov (17-5-1) at lightweight.
When does UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev start in the U.S.?
In the U.S., UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev airs live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 2 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT.
When does UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev start in the UK?
In the UK, UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev airs live stream on TNT Sports. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 2 at 9 pm GMT. The preliminary card starts at 6:30 pm GMT.
When does UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev start in Australia?
In Australia, UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev airs live stream on Kayo. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 3 at 8 am AEDT. The preliminary card starts at 5:30 am AEDT.
Full fight card
The current UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight
- Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro, light heavyweight
- Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev, flyweight
- Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan, bantamweight
- Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, bantamweight
Preliminary card
- Joel Alvarez vs. Ludovit Klein, lightweight
- Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro, middleweight
- Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat, bantamweight
- Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov, lightweight
- Vinicius Oliveira vs. TBA, bantamweight