UFC Vegas 86 fight card, start time, how to watch, Hermansson vs Pyfer

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer aka UFC Vegas 86 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10.

In the main event, Jack Hermansson and Joseph Pyfer battle it out at middleweight. In the co-main event, Dan Ige and Andre Fili squares off at featherweight.

Who is fighting on UFC Vegas 85 main card?

Swedish-Norwegian Jack Hermansson (23-8) steps inside the Octagon for the first time in over a year and looks to return to winning ways. In his previous bout in late 2022, No. 10-ranked middleweight contender was stopped by Roman Dolidze in the second round. The 35-year-old’s most recent win goes to July 2022, when he scored a unanimous decision against Chris Curtis.

Joe Pyfer (12-2) is a riding a five-fight winning streak. The Media, Pennsylvania native won his previous bout last October by submission in the second round against Abdul Razak Alhassan. Last July, the 27-year-old stopped Gerald Meerschaert in the first round with punches.

No. 13-ranked featherweight contender Dan Ige (17-7) lost his previous bout last September by unanimous decision against Bryce Mitchell. Earlier in 2023, Haleiwa, Hawaii’s 32-year-old earned a UD against Nate Landwehr and KO’d Damon Jackson in the second round.

Andre Fili (23-10, 1 NC) targets his second win in a row. The 33-year-old of Federal Way, Washington stopped Lucas Almeida in the first round at UFC 296 last December.

Among other main card bouts, Robert Bryczek (17-5) of Poland and Ihor Potieria (20-5) of Ukraine go head-to-head at middleweight. Also at middleweight, Brad Tavares (20-9) of Kailua, Hawaii takes on Brazilian Gregory Rodrigues (14-5). Plus, Michael Johnson (22-19) of St. Louis, Missouri faces Darrius Flowers (12-6-1) of Mason City, Iowa at lightweight and Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) of Brazil meets Armen Petrosyan of (9-2) Armenia at middleweight.

Who is fighting on UFC Vegas 86 prelims?

On the top of prelims, Trevin Giles (16-5) of San Antonio, Texas and Brazil’s Carlos Prates (17-6) clash at welterweight. Also on the card, Damir Hadzovic (14-7) of Denmark goes up against Bolaji Oki (8-1) of Belgium at lightweight. Loma Lookboonmee (8-3) of Thailand fights Brazilian Bruna Brasil (9-3-1) at women’s strawweight.

In addition, Devin Clark (14-8) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota faces off Marcin Prachnio (16-7) of Poland at lightweight. Max Griffin (19-10) of Santa Barbara, California and Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1) of West Hazleton, Pennsylvania go toe-to-toe at welterweight. Zac Pauga (6-2) of Denver, Colorado duels Bogdan Guskov (14-3) of Uzbekistan at light heavyweight.

Rounding out the card, Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-2) of Armenia meets Filipino Hyder Amil (8-0) at featherweight and Daniel Marcos (15-0) of Peru battles Qileng Aori (25-10) of China at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

When does UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer start in the U.S.?

MMA fans in the U.S. can watch UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 10 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

When does UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer start in the UK?

In the UK, UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer airs live stream on TNT Sports. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, February 11 at 12 am GMT. The preliminary card starts on Saturday, February 10 at 9 pm GMT.

UFC Vegas 86 full fight card

The current UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jack Hermansson vs. Joseph Pyfer, middleweight

Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili, featherweight

Robert Bryczek vs. Albert Duraev, middleweight

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight

Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers, lightweight

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan, middleweight

Preliminary card