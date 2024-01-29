UFC Vegas 85 fight card, start time, how to watch, Dolidze vs Imavov

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov aka UFC Vegas 85 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 3.

In the main event, Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov battle it out at middleweight. In the co-main event, Renato Moicano and Drew Dober square off at lightweight.

Table of contents

UFC Vegas 85 main card

35-year-old Dolidze (12-2) of Batumi, Georgia was in action last March in London, where he dropped a unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori. Prior to that, No. 8-ranked middleweight contender won three bouts inside the distance against Jack Hermansson, Phil Hawes and Kyle Daukaus, and scored a UD against Laureano Staropoli.

France-based Imavov (12-4, 1 NC) last fought in June 2023 in Vancouver, where he faced Chris Curtis in the bout that ended in No Contest due to an accidental clash of heads in the second round. Last January, the 28-year-old suffered the defeat by unanimous decision in his light heavyweight debut against Sean Strickland. No. 11’s most recent win goes to September 2022, when he earned a UD against Joaquin Buckley and secured his third straight victory.

No. 13-ranked lightweight contender, 34-year-old Moicano (17-5-1) of Brasilia, Brazil won his previous bout in November 2022 by submission in the first round against Brad Riddell. No. 15 Omaha’s 35-year-old Dober (27-12, 1 NC) is coming off the win by TKO in the first round against Ricky Glenn last October.

Also on the main card, Randy Brown (17-5) of Jamaica takes on Muslim Salikhov (19-4) at welterweight. Viviane Araujo (12-5) and Natalia Silva (16-5-1) go head to head in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s flyweight. Unbeaten middleweight Aliaskhab Khizriev (14-0) faces off Makhmud Muradov (26-8) of Uzbekistan. Plus, Gilbert Urbina (7-3) meets fellow-American Charles Radtke (8-3) at welterweight.

UFC Vegas 85 prelims

On the top of prelims, Molly McCann (13-6) of England and Diana Belbita (15-8) of Romania clash at women’s strawweight. Among other bouts, undefeated Azat Maksum 17-0) of Kazakhstan goes up against American flyweight Charles Johnson (13-6). Themba Gorimbo (11-4) of Zimbabwe and Pete Rodriguez (5-1) of the U.S. go toe-to-toe at welterweight. Jeong Yeong Lee (10-1) of Korea faces Blake Bilder (8-1-1) of the U.S. at featherweight.

In addition, Brazilian Luana Carolina (9-4) fights Julija Stoliarenko (11-8-2) of Lithuania at women’s flyweight. Rounding out the card, a pair of all-American bouts features Landon Quinones (7-2-1) up against Marquel Mederos (8-1) at lightweight and Thomas Petersen (8-1) versus Jamal Pogues (10-4) at heavyweight.

When does UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs Imavov start in the U.S.?

MMA fans in the U.S. can watch UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs Imavov live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 3 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

When does UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs Imavov start in the UK?

In the UK, UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs Imavov airs live stream on TNT Sports. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, February 4 at 12 am GMT. The preliminary card starts on Saturday, February 3 at 9 pm GMT.

Full fight card

The current UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs Imavov fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov, middleweight

Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober, lightweight

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov, welterweight

Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva, women’s flyweight

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov, middleweight

Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke, welterweight

Preliminary card