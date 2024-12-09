Subscribe
UFC Tampa free fight: Joaquin Buckley KO’s Stephen Thompson

Joaquin Buckley faces Colby Covington on Saturday at UFC Tampa

By Parviz Iskenderov
Joaquin Buckley goes up against Colby Covington on December 14, headlining UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. The 30-year-old welterweight targets his sixth win in a row.

In his previous bout in October in Salt Lake City, Buckley (20-6) faced Stephen Thompson. The pair battled it out atop the UFC 307 prelims.

The St. Louis, Missouri native dropped and stopped his opponent from Simpsonville, South Carolina with a big right hand. The official time was 2:17 into the third round.

Making his fourth Octagon appearance of the year, Joaquin Buckley takes on Colby Covington (17-4) in a five-round bout. The former interim champion from Clovis, California returns after a year of layoff.

