UFC Tampa free fight: Joaquin Buckley KO’s Stephen Thompson

Joaquin Buckley goes up against Colby Covington on December 14, headlining UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. The 30-year-old welterweight targets his sixth win in a row.

In his previous bout in October in Salt Lake City, Buckley (20-6) faced Stephen Thompson. The pair battled it out atop the UFC 307 prelims.

The St. Louis, Missouri native dropped and stopped his opponent from Simpsonville, South Carolina with a big right hand. The official time was 2:17 into the third round.

Making his fourth Octagon appearance of the year, Joaquin Buckley takes on Colby Covington (17-4) in a five-round bout. The former interim champion from Clovis, California returns after a year of layoff.