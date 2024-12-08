UFC Tampa free fight: Colby Covington bests Jorge Masvidal by decision

Colby Covington makes his return after a year of absence, facing Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Fight Night on December 14. The final fight card of 2024 takes place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

Covington (17-4) is coming off a defeat against Leon Edwards last December, when he made his third attempt to land the UFC welterweight title, but fell short. The 36-year-old’s previous victory goes back to March 2022, when he faced fellow former title challenger Jorge Masvidal.

Covington and Masvidal squared off in a non-title bout headlining UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The “grudge match,” which was later declared “Fight of the Night,” went the full distance. The Clovis, CA native defeated his opponent from Miami, FL by unanimous decision with the scores 49-46, 50-44, and 50-45.

In his next fight, in the main event of UFC Tampa this coming Saturday, Colby Covington goes up against Joaquin Buckley (20-6). The 30-year-old native of St. Louis, Missouri, won five fights in a row, including a third-round knockout of Stephen Thompson last time out in October.