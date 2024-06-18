UFC Saudi Arabia free fight: Robert Whittaker bests Paulo Costa by decision

Robert Whittaker takes on Ikram Aliskerov on Saturday, June 22. The pair squares off in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the event, the promotion released a free video, featuring the former middleweight champion in his previous outing in February.

Battling it out in the co-main event at UFC 298 in Anaheim, California, No. 3 Whittaker faced No. 8 Paulo Costa. The New Zealand-Australian mixed martial artist defeated the former title challenger of Brazil by unanimous decision. After three rounds the scores were 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27.

In his next fight, Robert Whittaker meets Ikram Aliskerov in the five-round UFC Saudi Arabia main event. The latter took the fight on a short notice, replacing Khamzat Chimaev, who was forced to withdraw with illness.