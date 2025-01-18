UFC London fight card confirmed with Edwards vs Della Maddalena in main event

A total of 11 bouts have been confirmed for the UFC Fight Night card on March 22 at The O2 in London, England. The main event is a five-round contest pitting Leon Edwards against Jack Della Maddalena.

Birmingham, England-based former 170-pound champion Edwards (22-4, 1 NC) looks to get back in the win column. The Jamaican-born 33-year-old dropped a unanimous decision and lost the title in a rematch against Belal Muhammad last July. The defeat snapped his four-fight winning streak.

Della Maddalena (17-2) secured 17 straight victories, including seven in the UFC. In his previous bout last March, the 28-year-old native of Perth, Australia stopped Gilbert Burns in the third round.

Among other matchups, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1) of Poland takes on Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand (11-1). Molly McCann (14-7) of England and Istela Nunes (6-5) of Brazil square off at flyweight.

London native Nathaniel Wood (20-6) goes up against French featherweight Morgan Charriere (20-10-1). Jai Herbert (13-5-1) of England and Chris Padilla (15-6) of Lynnwood, California duel at lightweight.

In another contest at light heavyweight, Los Angeles native Alonzo Menifield (15-5-1) meets unbeaten Oumar Sy (11-0) of France. Marcin Tybura (26-9) of Poland and unbeaten Mick Parkin (10-0) of England go head-to-head at heavyweight.

Lone’er Kavanagh (8-0) of England and Felipe dos Santos (8-2) of Brazil clash at flyweight. England’s middleweight Christian Leroy Duncan (10-2) fights Andrey Pulyaev (9-2). Shauna Bannon (6-1) of Ireland faces Puja Tomar (9-4) of India at strawweight. In addition, Caolan Loughran (9-2) of Ireland and Nathan Fletcher (9-1) battle it out at bantamweight.

The current UFC London lineup is as follows: