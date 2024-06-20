UFC International Fight Week 2024 schedule of events in Las Vegas

The 12th annual UFC International Fight Week is held from Monday, June 22 through Sunday, June 30. IFW 2024 features a series of events taking place at locations throughout Las Vegas.

The official UFC International Fight Week schedule includes the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, two-day fan experience UFC X and the highly anticipated UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2.

2024 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2024 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 27 at 7 pm. The event is hosted by Jon Anik. The annual ceremony honors contributors and fighters who “helped shape UFC and left an indelible mark on the sport of mixed martial arts,” as per the promotion’s announcement.

Tickets can be purchased through AXS, as well as StubHub and Ticketmaster. Live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass.

The 2024 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is followed by Des Rocs’ performance at the Fremont Street Experience, 3rd St. Stage.

UFC X

The two-day fan experience UFC X takes place on the second floor of the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from Friday, June 28 through Saturday, June 29 from 9 am to 5 pm. The list of confirmed athletes includes Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Kayla Harrison, Amanda Nunes, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Kevin Holland, Stipe Miocic, Brandon Moreno, Charles Oliveira, Alexandre Pantoja, among others.

Tickets can be purchased through AXS.

The promotion also announced a cooperation with WWE, so fans have a chance to “to get an up close and personal look at WrestleMania history with WWE’s Memorabilia Exhibit, displaying items such as Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Ring Gear from WrestleMania 13, Andre the Giant’s singlet from WrestleMania III, Seth Rollins’ iconic robe from WrestleMania XL and more.

Plus, the Ultimates Invitational amateur tournaments take place on the first floor of the South Hall from Thursday, June 27 through Saturday, June 29. The program includes:

International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (American National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2024, June 27-29)

USA Boxing (Battle Born Showdown 2024, sanctioned by USA Boxing, June 27-29)

IBJJF is a free admission event. Tickets for the USA Boxing event can be purchased via battlebornshowdownlv.com.

Official UFC 303 Party

The Official UFC 303 Viewing Party takes place at RedTail and Zouk Nightclub on Saturday, June 29 at 3 pm.

The Official UFC 303 After Party at Zouk Nightclub, headlined by Kaskade, starts on Saturday, June 29 at 10 pm.

The Official UFC Pool Party takes place at AYU Dayclub on Sunday, June 30 at 11 am.

The UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 fight week also includes a pre-fight press conference and ceremonial weigh-ins. Tickets for the event can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Planet 13 Fight Week

Fight Week at Planet 13 Entertainment Complex | Supplied

In addition, Planet 13 announced an official UFC 303 Watch Party, sanctioned by UFC, at DAZED! Consumption Lounge on Saturday, June 29 from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Merab Dvalishvili, Ode Osbourne, Vanessa Demopoulos, Alex Hernandez, Bobby Green and Brandon Royval are expected in attendance. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Plus, a series of separate MMA Fighter meet & greets, which are unaffiliated events from UFC X, take place at Planet 13 Entertainment Complex on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27 from 4 pm to 6 pm and Friday, June 28 from 6 pm to 8 pm. The announced list of participants across three days includes Andre Fili, Youssef Zalal, Alex Perez, Kevin Holland, Ode Osbourne, Jonathan Martinez and Brandon Moreno.