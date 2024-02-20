Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Mexico City free fight: Yair Rodriguez takes victory, Brian Ortega gets injury

Yair Rodriguez faces Brian Ortega in rematch at UFC Mexico City

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega square off in the rematch at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval. The featherweight bout serves as the co-main event. The fight card airs live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday, February 24. The contest features former interim 145-pound champion, representing the country-host, up against former two-time title challenger of the U.S.

The pair first met in July 2022 in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Elmont, New York. Rodriguez took the victory via first-round TKO, after Ortega suffered a shoulder injury and was unable to continue. The full fight video of that bout hit the stream today.

In his previous outing last July, Yair Rodriguez (19-4, 1 NC) was stopped in the third round by the then defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Brian Ortega (15-3, 1 NC) hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon since their first fight with Rodriguez.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.