UFC full fight video: Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes ends in 15 seconds

Heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes are set for their second showdown at UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 on Saturday, July 27. The pair squares off in the five-round co-main event live on PPV from Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Their first bout headlined UFC Fight Night in London, England in July 2022. The scheduled for five rounds contest didn’t go the distance.

The bout ended 15 seconds into the action after Aspinall (14-3) threw a right leg kick, hurt his knee in the process and immediately collapsed to the ground. As a result, Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC) took the victory via TKO.

Stepping inside the Octagon at UFC 304, England’s Tom Aspinall makes the first defense of his interim title. No. 4-ranked contender Curtis Blaydes of Naperville, IL fights for his first belt.

In the main event, Jamaica-born Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) of England defends his welterweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) of Chicago.