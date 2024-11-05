UFC 309 free fight: Stipe Miocic reclaims title by TKO against Daniel Cormier

Stipe Miocic challenges current heavyweight champion Jon Jones at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 16. The Euclid, Ohio native makes his first Octagon appearance since March 2021, when he was KO’d by Francis Ngannou in the second round.

Two-time heavyweight champion Miocic looks to become a three-time king. The 42-year-old’s second reign started in August 2019, when he took revenge on Daniel Cormier. The latter won their first fight in July 2018 by knockout in the first round.

The pair squared off for the second time in the main event of UFC 241 in Anaheim, California. As well as their first clash, the scheduled for five rounds rematch ended prior to the final bell.

Miocic claimed the win and regained the belt by TKO, after he delivered a left body shot, a big right hand and dominated Cormier with punches. Referee Herb Dean called it a day at 4:09 into the fourth round to save the latter from further damage.

Battling it out at UFC 309, Stipe Miocic now looks to dethrone Jon Jones and become a three-time heavyweight champion. The latter returns after a year of layoff due to injury and makes the first defense of his 265 lbs belt.